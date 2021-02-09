Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, Statesville. All of this week’s pets have been spayed or neutered and are looking for their forever home. Dog adoptions are $80, and cat adoptions are $65, unless otherwise noted. Come and meet them. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, except holidays. Call 704-878-5424.
PHOTOS: Pets of the Week
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A student at South Iredell High School reported being raped on the school campus and a juvenile is facing charges, said Troutman Police Chief …
- Updated
A fire late Tuesday night caused heavy damage to a shop and several vehicles in Mooresville.
The Marquee Cinema that occupied Cinema Drive won't be there much longer as demolition work began last week on the building. The early work of…
- Updated
The assistant principal at Coddle Creek Elementary School was arrested on a charge of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
- Updated
A woman struck by a vehicle on Sunday was initially reported to be in stable condition but her condition worsened overnight and she died at At…
The Iredell County Health Department has met capacity at the North Iredell High School COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic today. The next first-dose …
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Jan. 28-Feb.3…
- Updated
The assistant principal at Coddle Creek Elementary School was arrested on a charge of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
- Updated
Acting on tips from citizens, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office culminated an investigation with the arrest of a Statesville man on drug cha…
An 18-year-old has been charged with more than a dozen counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.