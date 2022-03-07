PHOTOS: Pets of the Week

Jace (A255578) is a 2-year-old tan mixed breed who came to us as an owner surrender on Jan. 12. According to his previous owner he is housebroken, knows some commands, loves children and is a playful and sweet boy. He is great on a leash and is always happy to get out of his kennel. We are hoping the next time he gets out of his kennel is to go to his forever home! Come and meet Jace! After a weekend foster getaway, we discovered that Jace loves to lay on the couch with his human, lets you know when he needs to go outside and back in with a scratch to the door, is house trained, and loves to play. He loves hugs and kisses and just to be petted.
Athena (A265934) LOVES to roll around, second only to cuddles! This 3-year-old wiggly girl is looking for her forever home. She originally came to us as a stray on Jan. 19 and is ready to find her forever family. She loves treats, loves to get loves from her humans and would love to find her forever human! Come and meet this 60 pound cutie! Her adoption fee is SPONSORED! After being fostered for a weekend getaway, it was discovered that she indeed is as sweet at sugar and she may do best with another dog (should there be another in the home) who is able to match her playing skills. She is a strong girl who loves to jump and listens when told no, she also does this adorable thing of laying on her back when told no so you can see her belly. Come and meet this sweet girl!
Dom (A240474) is a photogenic boy who is around 3-years-old and 65 pounds. He came to us as an owner surrender due to life change and was noted to be good with children. His previous owner also said he was good with other dogs, but not so much with cats. He loved having his photo shoot and the volunteers who worked with him said what a good boy he was!
This little girl (A262069) is so excited each time someone passes her kennel in hopes they are going to pick her. She came to us as an owner surrender on Feb. 18 and weighs just at 21 pounds. She is a beautiful black and brindle cutie pie who loves to show off her tail wagging skills. She loves hotdogs and would be the perfect sidekick while you are grilling them in this beautiful weather! She is ready to make someone the best good friend for the rest of her life! Her keen hotdog taste-tester skills are included in this deal! Come and meet Nala!
This little heart stealer is LAX (A263338)!!! He is a chill, laid back and loving guy! He is 8-years-old, drives a Chevy truck and listens to Morgan Wallen... Just kidding, but this picture gives us all those vibes. He likes leisurely walks, he LOVES food, and he LOVES to lay around with his human relaxing. Just so happens that he is looking for his forever to do all those things with! Could that be YOU? Meet and greets are required, as with all of our dogs. Come and meet this handsome 64 pound guy!
Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All these animals are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, Statesville.
All this week’s pets have been spayed or neutered and are looking for their forever home. Fees for dogs are $80 unless noted, but currently, all dog adoption fees are $10. Cat adoptions are $65 unless noted. Come and meet them.
Adoption hours are 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, except holidays. Call 704-878-5424.
To become a volunteer, a foster owner or both, visit co.iredell.nc.us/149/animal-services-control, call the volunteer coordinator at 704-878-5424, ext. 3507, or stop by the shelter for an application from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
Fostering is a great way to get the dogs out of the shelter for a reprieve and a great opportunity to get them in front of potential adopters they wouldn’t see while being here.
Iredell County Animal Services also holds drive-thru rabies clinics the second Tuesday of each month from 6-7 p.m. The fee is $5, cash only. For information, call the shelter at 704-878-5424.
