Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, Statesville. All of this week’s pets have been spayed/neutered and are looking for their forever home. All dog adoptions are $80 and cat adoptions are $65, unless otherwise noted. Come and meet them. Adoption hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., except holidays. Call 704-878-5424.
Just In
PHOTOS: Pets of the Week
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A woman struck by a vehicle on Sunday was initially reported to be in stable condition but her condition worsened overnight and she died at At…
In the summer of 1990, a 10-year-old Josh Graham crossed Williamson Road to pick cantaloupes at a patch on the other side of the street. After…
- Updated
Two men were injured in a crash caused by a wrong way driver, the North Carolina Highway Patrol reported.
The largest Keno win to date of $150,000 goes to Bonnie Curtis and Erin Blankenship of Statesville.
Beginning today, an N.C. Department of Transportation contractor will intermittently close a section of Interstate 77 in Iredell County for th…
North Iredell High School served as a site for more than 200 people receiving their second doses of a coronavirus vaccine Wednesday as it part…
- Updated
A Mooresville man was charged in connection to an investigation into allegations of sexual activity with a substitute parent.
- Updated
The City of Statesville wants to move the Statesville Fire Department's Station 1 to a new location on Wilson Lee Boulevard. However, they'll …
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Jan. 14-20. L…
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Jan. 15-23. For more information regarding specific plots o…