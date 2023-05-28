Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Abby Winthrop SMART Girls from the Boys and Girls Club of the Piedmont, St. Philip The Apostle Knights of Columbus and residents of a Statesville neighborhood all showed their support of Memorial Day.

The Knights of Columbus and St. Philip honored deceased veterans by placing American flags with a ribbon containing the veteran's name and military service branch in front of the church through the Memorial Day weekend. A banner also was placed in front of the church to remember those veterans.

At the Boys and Girls Club, a field of flags adorns an area in front of the club building on Cochran Street.

And on Bunch Drive, neighbors showed their support with an array of American flags throughout the area.

Troutman also has flags along the Richardson Greenway remembering veterans. A ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Troutman's ESC Park in recognition of Memorial Day.

Also on Monday, local veterans groups will pay tribute to the fallen with ceremonies at area cemeteries. The veterans, representing the Iredell County Burial Detail, will conduct a solemn ceremony at the veterans monuments and place a wreath in front of the monuments.

They will begin at Oakwood Cemetery at 11 a.m. and then go to Belmont Cemetery for a service at 11:30 a.m. The detail will then go to Iredell Memorial Park for a service at noon and conclude at the VFW Post on Jordan Lane at 12:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend these services.