Photography of Marty Harris on display at the Hiddenite Center

During the months of June and July, the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s Lucas Mansion Gallery will feature the work of Marty Harris in his new photography exhibit, “The Journey Continues.”

Located on the second floor of the center’s Lucas Mansion, 316 Hiddenite Church Road, the gallery is free to visit Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. 4:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Marty Harris’ interest in photography began with a fifth grade field trip and a $5 Kodak instamatic camera from a drug store. Although he no longer makes a living as a photographer, photography is still his passion, and he puts his whole heart into it, finding beauty where some others may not. He is drawn to a bare tree in winter, a boat on the rocks at low tide, or a barn aged with sun, rain, and time.

After graduating from South Iredell High School, Harris continued his education at Mitchell Community College. He worked as photographer with the Statesville Record & Landmark until he left that position to begin “The Walk” across North Carolina. “The Walk” ended in May 1991 with Harris’s photographs of North Carolina landscapes being published in his book, “What the Road Passes By.”