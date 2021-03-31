PHOTO: Pets of the Week

Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, Statesville. All of this week’s pets have been spayed or neutered and are looking for their forever home. Dog adoptions are $80 and cat adoptions are $65 unless otherwise noted. Come and meet them. Adoption hours are 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, except holidays. Call 704-878-5424. Iredell County Animal Services also holds drive-thru rabies clinics the second Tuesday of each month from 6:30-7:30 p.m. for $5, cash only. For more information, contact the shelter at 704-878-5424.
