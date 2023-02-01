PHC Urgent Care makes changes to offer shorter wait times

Piedmont HealthCare announced several innovative advancements to its urgent care facility at the Statesville location. The administrative team has studied closely urgent care operations and the areas in which it could improve to provide the “ideal” urgent care experience and provide quality care delivered efficiently at an affordable rate. Urgent care has implemented a new streamlined workflow designed to eliminate administrative burdens and decrease wait times.

Now when patients visit the Statesville Urgent Care office, they can expect their symptoms to be initially assessed by a nurse and prioritized based on severity. This will allow urgent care staff to assess if the patient needs to be swabbed or have imaging ordered at the beginning of their visit, allowing providers to have their results by the time a patient reaches their exam room. By increasing staff presence, prompt initial assessment and increased testing capabilities through integrated vital machines, patients can receive care at quicker rates, reducing wait times.

“We discovered patients were waiting too long. We found this unacceptable and contradictory to the standard of care we hold ourselves accountable to here at urgent care,” said Dr. Robert Kimball, medical director of PHC Urgent Care and Express Care. “By creating more efficient processes and investing in innovative technology we have created a new workflow that gets patients in and out quicker than ever.”

Along with a new streamlined workflow, urgent care will continue to have at least three on-site providers, as well as access to on-site imaging including X-Ray, CT, MRI, bone density, mammography and ultrasound. Piedmont HealthCare also offers its urgent care patients care that is billed as a primary care co-payment.

Piedmont HealthCare Urgent Care is at 700 Sullivan Road. Doors are open seven days a week, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, contact 704-924-9111 or visit https://piedmonthealthcare.com/location/phc-statesville-urgent-care/.