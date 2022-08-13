Phatt City reschedules performance at Friday After 5

Phatt City, scheduled to perform at Friday After 5 last week, will come back in September after sound issues affected their show.

The teams at the Downtown Statesville Development Corporation and the Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce offered an apology to everyone who came out to enjoy the Piedmont HealthCare Friday After 5 concert on Aug. 5.

There were regrettably sound issues that were out of their control. Beach, R&B and dance music band, Phatt City, will reclaim the stage on Sept. 23 for the Piedmont HealthCare Friday After 5 Summer Concert Series.

Phatt City is the name of a band originally founded in 1972 by a group of regional band directors and are celebrating their 50th anniversary this year. The name came from a saying that describes a big “fat” sound. The spelling was a play on words that was common in that era. Phatt City’s original influences came from groups like Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire. Phatt City plays the best of beach music, R&B, Motown and dance music. The band consists of nine members, including a full horn section of trumpet, tenor saxophone, trombone, and baritone saxophone. Along with a rhythm section, there are three lead singers in the group, with one being female. Phatt City is probably best known for having a great rapport with its audiences. Having fun is contagious, and Phatt City loves to spread it around.

DENSO is the entertainment sponsor for this concert.

The Piedmont HealthCare Friday After 5 Summer Concert Series offers free entertainment to Statesville’s residents, neighbors, and visitors in Downtown Statesville from May through September and features music of all styles.

The schedule for the remainder of the year is as follows:

Aug. 26 — The Catalinas (beach)

Sept. 2 — Red Dirt Revival (country)

Sept. 23 — Phatt City (beach, R&B and dance)

The Piedmont HealthCare Friday After 5 Summer Concert Series is produced by Downtown Statesville Development Corporation (DSDC) and the Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce who would like to express their appreciation to the patient and understanding patrons, volunteers, and valued sponsors:

Piedmont HealthCare, Randy Marion Ford Lincoln, Southern Distilling Co., Accellacare, Connect Iredell, Denso, Lake Norman Pool and Spa, Allen Tate Realtors, AP Vintage Motors, Carolina Specialty Care, Carolina BalloonFest, Centralina Realty, Hilton Garden Inn, Home Paramount Pest Control, ISCEC, Lowe’s Home Improvement, Maymead, Mitchell Community College, Banner Drug, All American Stage and Sound, City of Statesville, Homerun Markets, WAME Radio 92.9.

For more information about the 2022 concert series, contact Downtown Statesville at 704-878-3436 or the Chamber of Commerce at 704-873-2892. Learn more by visiting https://www.svlfridayafterfive.com/.