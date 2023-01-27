Pharos Parenting offers workshop

Pharos Parenting will be sponsoring a workshop, Parent Teen Solutions, Jan. 28 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Gatherings Event Center, 232 Signal Hill Drive, Statesville.
All are invited to join this event for parents and teens and experience an escape room together afterward. Cost is $10, which will be reimbursed in the form of a gas card following the completion of the workshop.
Topics to be discussed include communication, problem solving, depression, empathy and cyberbullying.
For more information call 704-878-2227 and register by going to www.pharosparenting.org.