Pharos Parenting offers workshop

  • Updated
  • 0

Pharos Parenting will be sponsoring a workshop, Parent Teen Solutions, Jan. 28 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Gatherings Event Center, 232 Signal Hill Drive, Statesville.

All are invited to join this event for parents and teens and experience an escape room together afterward. Cost is $10, which will be reimbursed in the form of a gas card following the completion of the workshop.

Topics to be discussed include communication, problem solving, depression, empathy and cyberbullying.

For more information call 704-878-2227 and register by going to www.pharosparenting.org.

