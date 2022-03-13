Pharos Parenting fundraiser was ‘very successful’

During its recent fundraiser, Pharos Parenting in Statesville not only raised money to benefit the center’s child abuse prevention programs, but many law enforcement officers were also treated to lunch.

On Feb. 9, Pharos sponsored a Port-A-Pit barbecue chicken plate sale at their Davie Avenue location. Meals of chicken, beans, slaw, roll and a dessert, were sold with the proceeds going to the center, whose mission is, as noted on their website, “to build positive parenting skills through targeted education, in-home coaching and supportive intervention programs.”

Tonya Fowler, executive director, shared that the event was “very successful” and that they raised $2,217 to help with these various programs.

During the fundraiser, those purchasing meals also had the opportunity to buy an extra plate or more, which were then delivered to law enforcement officers in the community. Because of these donations, Fowler noted that they were able to provide more than 160 meals to the officers, which included four police departments and the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

“The community really stepped up and made sure our officers were shown appreciation!” Fowler shared. “We couldn’t have done it without our amazing volunteers, especially both Exchange Clubs and staff that worked tirelessly to get 650 plates made, packaged and delivered in just over three hours. They are so appreciated.”