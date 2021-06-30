Pharos Parenting Director Tonya Fowler speaks to Woman's Club

At the June meeting of the GFWC of NC Statesville Woman’s Club, the club welcomed guest speaker Tonya Fowler, executive director of Pharos Parenting, formerly SCAN (Stop Child Abuse Now) of Iredell.

During the meeting, Fowler discussed how the agency rebranded itself during the pandemic, including changing the name to Pharos Parenting. Pharos, which is Greek for lighthouse, was incorporated into the new logo as a beacon during the storm along with calm waves.

Current programs Pharos is offering include parent aide; parenting classes (Nurturing Parenting and Love & Logic); foster-adoptive parents support group; coaching to permanence; and family connections.

The club will take a summer break until September, when the installation of officers will be held Sept. 9 at 6 p.m.

Club women will get together at the clubhouse to paint additional rocks for the Kindness Rock Garden in Pecan Park on July 27 at 11 a.m. and Aug. 24 at 6 p.m.

For more information, contact Stephanie Gill, club project coordinator, at 704-657-5008. The club would also like to thank Bell Landscaping Supply for the donation of rocks for the Kindness Rock Garden painting project.

For information on renting the GFWC of NC Statesville Woman’s clubhouse for your meeting or event, contact Dedie Dooley, building and grounds chair, at 704-902-7754. For details on joining the GFWC of NC Statesville Woman’s Club, contact Gill at 704-657-5008.