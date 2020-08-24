Pets of the week

Serena has so far proven to be a quieter girl, but she’ll casually nudge you for a little attention. Dainty and sweet, Serena is about a year old, spayed, and ready to cuddle you in her new home!
Little Peach is dreaming of her new family while she gets her photo taken. She hopes it’s a home with lots of toys, another friend, and warm places to nap. Peach is 3 months old, spayed, and ready for her family. She’ll just pass the time playing and snoozing until then…
onald still hasn’t been chosen, and we don’t know why. He plays so hard – we’re convinced he’s just an oversized kitten. He’s a year and a half old, neutered, and ready to rule your roost.
Karina is a stunning lady, but she hasn’t let it go to her head. She still just wants a little love and affection like the rest of ‘em. Come get all the head butts your heart can stand from this pretty girl. She’s ready to go home!
Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive in Statesville. All photos are used with permission of Iredell County Animal Services. Due to current recommendations from the CDC and the state of North Carolina regarding COVID-19, the shelter will be operating by appointment only. To arrange an appointment for adoption, rabies vaccines, animal intake, and for all other questions, call 704-878-5424 and follow the prompts provided. If you are in need of assistance from an animal control officer, call animal control dispatch at 704-878-5335.
