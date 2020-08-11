Pets of the Week

Streeeeeetch it out with Foxie. This “foxy” little lady is sure to become your best yoga buddy. She loves stretching almost as much as she loves cuddles. Foxie is three months old, spayed, and ready for her forever home.
Sweet Nester is still looking for his forever home. As our current longest resident in adoptions, he has watched so many others get adopted while he is still being a good boy here with us. He’d sure love a family of his own to love. Could it be you? Come in and find out. Nester is 2 years old, neutered, and ready for the car ride home.
While Perry isn’t impressed that I interrupted his nap for a photo, I’m sure he would have perked up a bit if he knew his adopter was going to see it. He’s a pretty chill 3 month old kitten, and he surely won’t last long before he is snatched up. Hurry!
Tiny is so adorable. I promise she has a body; this picture was too cute not to share. She’s the sweetest lady, and if you take the time to come in and meet her, it’s doubtful you’ll be able to leave without her. Tiny is set to be spayed this week.
Levi is an absolutely stunning 4-month-old kitten. He has striking eyes, a gorgeous long coat, and he’s affectionate to boot. He’s already neutered and ready to go home.
Levi’s brother, Liam, is also quite a looker. Liam is a little shyer than his brother, but he’s still got plenty of love to give. It’s not required, but let’s just say we wouldn’t be mad here at the shelter if someone fell in love with both boys and adopted them together.
Maxine is another irresistible girl here in adoptions. That sweet face says it all. Her colors are absolutely stunning, and it’s hard to believe she hasn’t caught anyone’s eye… Yet. She’s only a year and a half old, and will be spayed this week.
This precious gray-faced fella has stolen the hearts of the entire shelter. Festus is so good with other dogs that we frequently use him when behaviorally evaluating new dogs. He may be 9 years old, but in his heart he’s a puppy. He play bows and gets so excited when he meets new dogs, and he’s so friendly with every person he encounters. This big boy will make someone a very wonderful companion.
Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive in Statesville. All photos are used with permission of Iredell County Animal Services. Due to current recommendations from the CDC and the state of North Carolina regarding COVID-19, the shelter will be operating by appointment only. To arrange an appointment for adoption, rabies vaccines, animal intake, and for all other questions, call 704-878-5424 and follow the prompts provided. If you are in need of assistance from an animal control officer, call animal control dispatch at 704-878-5335.
