PET OF THE WEEK

Wearing the cone of shame post-neuter, Nester is looking awfully pitiful! It’s a “ruff” life, getting neutered AND waiting to be adopted. However, Nester is certain his new family or person is reading this now, and will come snatch him up ASAP. He’s about 2 years old, and ready to be a part of the fam. Nester is the only pet currently available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Control and Services although there are others being evaluated for adoption.