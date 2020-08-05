You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PET OF THE WEEK
0 comments
top story

PET OF THE WEEK

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
image001.jpg

Wearing the cone of shame post-neuter, Nester is looking awfully pitiful! It’s a “ruff” life, getting neutered AND waiting to be adopted. However, Nester is certain his new family or person is reading this now, and will come snatch him up ASAP. He’s about 2 years old, and ready to be a part of the fam. Nester is the only pet currently available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Control and Services although there are others being evaluated for adoption.

Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, located at 430 Bristol Drive in Statesville.

All photos used with permission of Iredell County Animal Services. Due to current recommendations from the CDC and the state of North Carolina regarding COVID-19, the shelter will be operating by appointment only. To arrange an appointment for adoption, rabies vaccines, animal intake, and for all other questions, call 704-878-5424 and follow the prompts provided. If you are in need of assistance from an animal control officer, call animal control dispatch at 704-878-5335.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News