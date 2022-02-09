Personal stories make up Statesville's rich history

When Lisa Mozer talks about remembering and preserving Statesville’s history, she is also talking about her own.

Mozer spoke at the Iredell County Public Library on Tuesday.

She grew up around the neighborhoods near Garfield Street, near Mt. Pleasant AME Zion Church, the old Morningside Academy, Green Street Cemetery, the former site of the Billingsley Academy, and other locations Mozer is campaigning to be formally recognized as historic. And while Mt. Pleasant AME Zion Church is the only location in a historically Black neighborhood that is part of the National Register of Historic Places in Statesville, Mozer looks to change that.

“Why is it important for any of the city to be designated as historic?” Mozer said, asking rhetorically. “This community is no different. If it is important for any community, any district, it is important there too for the same reasons.”

