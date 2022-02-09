Personal stories make up Statesville's rich history

When Lisa Mozer talks about remembering and preserving Statesville’s history, she is also talking about her own.
Mozer spoke at the Iredell County Public Library on Tuesday.
She grew up around the neighborhoods near Garfield Street, near Mt. Pleasant AME Zion Church, the old Morningside Academy, Green Street Cemetery, the former site of the Billingsley Academy, and other locations Mozer is campaigning to be formally recognized as historic. And while Mt. Pleasant AME Zion Church is the only location in a historically Black neighborhood that is part of the National Register of Historic Places in Statesville, Mozer looks to change that.
“Why is it important for any of the city to be designated as historic?” Mozer said, asking rhetorically. “This community is no different. If it is important for any community, any district, it is important there too for the same reasons.”
While the Billingsley Academy is gone now, she remembers hearing church hymns drifting out the windows of the building when walking toward it. She remembers it didn’t look like other churches, but there’s a good reason for that. The building was built as an academy and industrial school for Black children in Statesville around the turn of the century. It later was the Billingsley Hospital before it would serve as a Baptist church for nearby residents, among other things.
When she was younger, she wasn’t always aware of the history around her, but that’s something she looks to change for future generations.
While Mozer continues to work with the city and state to have those locations remembered, the sharing of her story to the two dozen or so gathered at the library Tuesday helps remind everyone that the city’s segregated past, as well as the ongoing effects of that, aren’t long-forgotten history.
Mozer said while the city’s past can’t be changed, she hopes it makes progress toward a more diverse future by protecting all its history. She hopes the history isn’t neglected the way the city had treated those areas in the past that Mozer seeks to have shown the same reverence as other historical sites within the city limits.
For Emily Baker, programs and operation manager of Iredell Museums who was in attendance at the library, stories like this are something she and the museum are looking for as they seek to help preserve Statesville’s oral histories as well.
“Having individual stories, I like the idea of having this documentation about individuals in the community because it tells us a lot about the history,” Baker said. “It’s their actual life stories.”
