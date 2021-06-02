Personal collection of Allison and Chuck Houchins on display for Hiddenite Center's 40th anniversay

May 2021 marks the 40th Anniversary of the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center and the realization of the dream and vision of Hiddenite native, Eileen Lackey Sharpe. Mr. and Mrs. R.Y. Sharpe founded the center in 1981 as a nonprofit art and cultural organization. The result is a museum and art center encapsulating the arts, culture and traditions of the foothill region. The Center is housed in the James Paul Lucas Mansion, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, with an educational complex a few blocks away.

As a feature of the 40th Anniversary commemoration, the center presented a gallery exhibit of the personal collections of Chuck and Allison Houchins. As the center’s director of education and gallery curator since its beginning, Allison Houchins has been involved with the heritage artists and demonstrators who have shared their skills in the center’s mission of preserving the valuable heritage for future generations. This 40-year journey resulted in her family’s collection of paintings, weavings, pottery, baskets and skills learned and passed on to their girls.

“We are grateful to the Houchins family for sharing these treasures and their stories as they have been blessed by friends and acquaintances through their shared mission of the Hiddenite Center,” said Executive Director Donna Latham.