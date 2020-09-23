Person struck by vehicle in Statesville Wednesday

A person was struck by a vehicle late Wednesday morning in the 100 block of West Water Street.
Reports indicate the vehicle involved left the scene but was found a short while later just off Davie Avenue in the Wells Fargo Bank parking lot.
The person struck was transported to a local hospital.
There was reportedly a second person struck and transported to the hospital as well.
The Statesville Police Department is investigating.
This story will be updated.
