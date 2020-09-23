Person struck by vehicle in Statesville Wednesday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A person was struck by a vehicle late Wednesday morning in the 100 block of West Water Street.

Reports indicate the vehicle involved left the scene but was found a short while later just off Davie Avenue in the Wells Fargo Bank parking lot.

The person struck was transported to a local hospital.

There was reportedly a second person struck and transported to the hospital as well.

The Statesville Police Department is investigating.

This story will be updated.