Performing Arts Live of Iredell's season wraps up with Good Shot Judy

Good Shot Judy will be performing in Statesville on May 22.

Performing Arts Live of lredell’s 2021-2022 season wraps up with fun, music and celebration at the Statesville Civic Center on May 22, from 5-9 p.m. Bring friends, dance and sing along with Virginia’s big-amp Jazz band Good Shot Judy.

This 13-member group has set stages aflame nationwide with their swing, swagger and full-throttle energy! “Daddy K’s BBQ” and “Lobster Dogs” Food Trucks will be on-site with their specialties for purchase (not included in ticket price). Each event ticket includes two drink vouchers for wine and beer for those 21 and older. Tickets are $45 per person or reserve a table for eight for $350.

All proceeds from this benefit concert will support the future programs and educational efforts of Performing Arts Live lredell. Tickets are available for “Sunday Night Live” with Good Shot Judy by visiting the PAL box office at Shops UpFront, 1109 W. Front St., Statesville or by calling 704-380-0875, or online, www PALoflredell.com.

