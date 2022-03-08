 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Performing Arts Live of Iredell to present 'Motones & Jerseys: In Concert'
Performing Arts Live of Iredell to present 'Motones & Jerseys: In Concert'

Performing Arts Live will present “Motones & Jerseys” on March 19.

Performing Arts Live of Iredell's 2021-22 season continues with the fourth Main Stage show, “Motones & Jerseys: In Concert," a high-energy, song-and-dance experience at 7:30 p.m. March 19 at Mac Gray Auditorium at Statesville High School.

Eight talented singers and two masters of ceremony will deliver many of the more loved songs of the 1960s, ’70s and beyond, backed by an onstage orchestra. With a set list of more than 50 songs, the two groups will compete to be the evening's top act. The music of Marvin Gaye, Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, The Temptations, The Beatles, Stevie Wonder and many others, will be featured.

A fun twist: At the end of the show, the audience will choose the night's ultimate winner via a real-time voting app.

Tickets are available for "Motones & Jerseys: In Concert" and other Main Stage concerts by visiting the Performing Arts Live box office at Shops UpFront, 1109 W. Front St., by calling 704-380-0875, by visiting palofiredell.com or at the door. Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for those 17 and younger.

Masks are optional.

