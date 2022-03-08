Performing Arts Live of Iredell to present 'Motones & Jerseys: In Concert'

Eight talented singers and two masters of ceremony will deliver many of the more loved songs of the 1960s, ’70s and beyond, backed by an onstage orchestra. With a set list of more than 50 songs, the two groups will compete to be the evening's top act. The music of Marvin Gaye, Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, The Temptations, The Beatles, Stevie Wonder and many others, will be featured.