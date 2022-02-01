 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Performing Arts Live Iredell's 'Montones & Jerseys' rescheduled for March 19
Performing Arts Live Iredell's 'Montones & Jerseys' rescheduled for March 19

020222-srl-news-pal-p1.jpg

Performing Arts Live will present "Motones & Jerseys" on March 19.

 Photo used with permission

Performing Arts Live Iredell's next show, "Motones & Jerseys" has been rescheduled from Saturday to March 19. 

The show will be at 7:30 p.m. at Mac Gray Auditorium at Statesville High School, 474 N. Center St. Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for those 17 and younger.

For tickets visit palofiredell.com. Tickets can also be purchased at Shops Up Front, 1109 W. Front St. or at the will call window on the night of the concert.

