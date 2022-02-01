Performing Arts Live Iredell's 'Montones & Jerseys' rescheduled for March 19

Performing Arts Live Iredell's next show, "Motones & Jerseys" has been rescheduled from Saturday to March 19.

The show will be at 7:30 p.m. at Mac Gray Auditorium at Statesville High School, 474 N. Center St. Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for those 17 and younger.

For tickets visit palofiredell.com. Tickets can also be purchased at Shops Up Front, 1109 W. Front St. or at the will call window on the night of the concert.