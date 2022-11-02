Performing Arts Live Iredell's concert to feature Sons of Serendip

Performing Arts Live Iredell’s 2A22-2A23 season continues with classical crossover artists, Sons Of Serendip on Nov. 12 at Mac Gray Auditorium at Statesville High School.

Sons of Serendip is a musical ensemble of four men who became friends in graduate school at Boston University. Through a series of seemingly random life events, they formed a group which became a finalist on season nine of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.” They revisited NBC when they competed on “America’s Got Talent: The Champions in 2019.”

Two of the four group members have Charlotte roots, so the concert will be somewhat of a homecoming. Harp, piano, cello and voice combine for entertainment that will be long remembered! Preview Sons Of Serendip on any major streaming platform, or on their website: www. sonsofserendip.com.

Tickets are available for this and all other concerts of the 2A22-2A23 Performing Arts Live Iredell season by visiting the PAL box office at Shops UpFronf 1109 W. Front St., Statesville, by calling 704-380-0875, online at www.PAloflredell.com and at the door of Mac Gray Auditorium prior to the show.

Adult tickets are $30 plus tax, and youth tickets are $15 plus tax.