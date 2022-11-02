 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
Performing Arts Live Iredell

Performing Arts Live Iredell's concert to feature Sons of Serendip

  • Updated
  • 0
Sons of Serendip with intsru.jpg

The Sons of Serendip will perform Nov. 12 at Mac Gray Auditorium.

 Photo used with permission

Performing Arts Live Iredell’s 2A22-2A23 season continues with classical crossover artists, Sons Of Serendip on Nov. 12 at Mac Gray Auditorium at Statesville High School.

Sons of Serendip is a musical ensemble of four men who became friends in graduate school at Boston University. Through a series of seemingly random life events, they formed a group which became a finalist on season nine of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.” They revisited NBC when they competed on “America’s Got Talent: The Champions in 2019.”

Two of the four group members have Charlotte roots, so the concert will be somewhat of a homecoming. Harp, piano, cello and voice combine for entertainment that will be long remembered! Preview Sons Of Serendip on any major streaming platform, or on their website: www. sonsofserendip.com.

Tickets are available for this and all other concerts of the 2A22-2A23 Performing Arts Live Iredell season by visiting the PAL box office at Shops UpFronf 1109 W. Front St., Statesville, by calling 704-380-0875, online at www.PAloflredell.com and at the door of Mac Gray Auditorium prior to the show.

People are also reading…

Adult tickets are $30 plus tax, and youth tickets are $15 plus tax.

More Information

Performing Arts Live Iredell's mission is to promote and enrich the cultural diversity and excellence of the performing arts in the community

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

WATCH NOW: 'Yeehaw!' Davie County man hits the jackpot when Prize Patrol visits

WATCH NOW: 'Yeehaw!' Davie County man hits the jackpot when Prize Patrol visits

With one hand holding a bottle of champagne and the other an oversized certificate declaring him the winner of $1 million from Publishers Clearing House, Bruce Saunders stood on the front porch of his western Davie County Monday and rattled off a list of things he plans spend his spend money on — medical bills, fixing his lawnmower and helping family members.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

DRC fighting: Mass displacement in North Kivu as violence escalates

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert