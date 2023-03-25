Performing Arts Live Iredell’s 2022-23 season continues with critically-acclaimed vocalist, producer and bandleader Helen Welch on April 1 at Mac Gray Auditorium at Statesville High School.

A native of England, Welch began her career early, as a “Romper Room” cast member. Since, she has headlined in prestigious venues including The Ritz, The Savoy, and many theaters in London’s West End. She has held starring roles in “Hello Dolly,” “Carousel Barnum” and “Calamity Jane.”

In the United States, Welch has guest starred in the Broadway musical “Smokey Joe’s Cafe,” and has fronted as soloist for The Cleveland Orchestra, The Columbus Jazz Orchestra and other notable groups.

PAL of Iredell welcomes Welch in her touring show “The First Ladies of Song” … an intimate, sophisticated production celebrating the world’s legendary divas and the songs they made famous … from Ella Fitzgerald and Peggy Lee to Whitney Houston and Diana Krall.

Welch’s talent for arrangement coupled with her ability to engage her audience has earned her a devoted following. Tickets for Helen Welch’s “First Ladies of Song” are available by visiting the PALbox office at Shops UpFront, 1109 W. Front St., Statesville, by calling 704-380-0875 or online, www.PAloflredell.com.and at Mac Gray Auditorium prior to the show.

Performing Arts Live Iredell’s mission: to promote and enrich the cultural diversity and excellence of the performing arts in the community.