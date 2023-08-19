Performing Arts Live Iredell opens its new season by bringing gospel music legends, The Isaacs to Mac Gray Auditorium on Sept. 9 at 7:30 p.m.

These multifaceted entertainers have spent decades honing the family harmonies and distinct sounds for which they are so well known. The Isaacs are Dove Award winners, multi-Grammy nominees and members of the Gospel Music Hall of Fame. They are Grand Ole Opry inductees, and have won International Blue Grass Music Association awards.

These vocalists, instrumentalists and songwriters are known for their ability to bridge and blend genres, and have shared stages and recording studios with high-profile entertainers including Reba McEntire, Paul Simon, Dolly Parton, Vince Gill, Alison Krauss and many others.

Matriarch Lily and her three children, Ben, Sonya and Becky, often tour internationally, having performed in Norway, Israel, Canada, Holland, Ireland, Scotland and South Africa.

Tickets for The Isaacs and other concerts of the PAL 2023-24 season are available by visiting the box office at Shops UpFront at 1109 W. Front St., by calling 704-380-0875 or online, www.PALofIredell.com and at Mac Gray Auditorium prior to the show.