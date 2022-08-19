Performing Arts Live Iredell to kick off concert season Aug. 28

Performing Arts Live Iredell's 2022-23 concert season will begin with fun, music and celebration at the Statesville Civic Center on Aug. 28, from 5-9 p.m.

Bring friends, dance and sing along with the Cindy and Randy Floyd Trio with Gene Pharr.

This group has been entertaining audiences for 10 years with their soulful blend of Motown, soul, blues, beach music and oldies. For many years, Cindy and Randy toured and recorded with the legendary Billy Scott and The Party Prophets … and Gene (a Carolina Beach Music Hall of Famer) entertained with his band, The Continental Divide.

The evening will begin with red carpet photos, along with appetizers, beer and wine.

A buffet by LKN Catering will begin at 6:30, with dinner music provided by Performing Arts LiveArtist Development recipients. A silent auction will be held and proceeds will benefit the PALArtist Development Fund, which fosters regional, school age artists through top-notch professional instruction and guidance.

The PAL Mainstage Season will be announced, with a video presentation featuring the six groups that will perform in Statesville between September and April 2023.

Tickets for the PAL Gala are $100 per person; tables of eight may be reserved for $800.

Tickets are available by calling the PAL box office at 704-380-0875 or online at www.paliredell.com or by visiting the box office at Shops UpFront, 1109 W. Front St.