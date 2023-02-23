When Ryan & Ryan perform this Saturday for the audience in the Mac Gray Auditorium, they’ll clearly be the stars of the show. But for some, one of the pianos that Donald and Barron Ryan play will have their attention as well.

It is a Steinway piano originally owned by Statesville High School after the Junior Chamber of Commerce purchased it for the school in 1943. The group raised $1,081 in their fundraising effort, $600 of which went to the piano while $481 was used for the curtain of the school’s stage.

It later was owned by the late Bill Warren, who was the former director of Performing Arts Live Iredell, a loved and respected performer, and a supporter of the arts in the county. Warren had the piano restored over the last two years.

Current director Josh Josey said it was special as this is the first PAL performance since Warren’s death, and his predecessor was someone “who worked tirelessly to expand the arts in Statesville and Iredell County through his work with Performing Arts Live Iredell.”

The show

Ryan & Ryan’s “Kicking The Clouds Away” will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday as the father and son duo perform at the Mac Gray Auditorium at Statesville High School.

Tickets are available for this and the remaining concerts of the 2022-23 Performing Arts Live Iredell season by visiting the PAL box office at Shops UpFront, 1109 W. Front St. in Statesville, or calling 704-380-0875. Tickets are also available online at paliredell.com or can be purchased at the show itself.

According to PAL’s news release, Donald has earned the distinction of being among the most accomplished pianists in the world as a Steinway Artist. Barron has been a featured soloist across the United States and internationally. He is also a distinguished composer, and in 2021, was named one of “Ten Innovators To Watch” by Smithsonian Magazine. Together, their show-stopping style is a blend of classic and contemporary from Rachmaninoff to Gershwin and Billy Joel.