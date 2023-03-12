A lot of media recently has focused on the lack of officially recognized African American historic sites in Statesville.

There are 52 sites in Iredell County, including properties and districts, listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Center Street A.M.E Zion Church on South Center Street, is the only African American site on the list. Unfortunately, almost all of the African American historic sites that would qualify to be placed on the Register such as Morningside High School, the Billingsley Memorial Academy and the Billingsley Memorial Hospital have been torn down.

The loss of historic buildings and homes has happened everywhere. People in Statesville still regret the loss of the Stearns building and the Playhouse Theater at 153 E. Broad St. Impressing people on the importance of a property is a lot harder when there is nothing there.

Local historian Mac Lackey told me the challenge he had once with an elementary grade class of students out at Fort Dobbs. He said, “There’s nothing there. All I could do was point at the grass.” Thank goodness, we now have a replica of a French and Indian War era fort at Fort Dobbs for people to look at.

The National Register also recognizes historical districts such as the Academy Hill Historic District and the East Broad Street-Davie Avenue Historic District in Statesville. Efforts are now underway to have the Garfield and Green street areas in Statesville recognized as historic districts as well.

The city of Statesville presented the Garfield Street Neighborhood Historic District, Statesville, Iredell County “ID1870” to the National Register Advisory Committee on June 9, 2022, for a preliminary assessment for the property’s eligibility for the National Register of Historic Places.

The committee agreed to the site’s potential eligibility for the National Register and placed the property on The Study List. The city is now requesting a grant to hire a professional consultant (architectural historian) to prepare a formal National Register nomination document to be summitted for approval. It’s still a challenge to impress people about historic sites when there is nothing there. The most important historic site in the Garfield and Green area today is the Green Street (Union Grove) cemetery.

Green Street Cemetery was Statesville’s African American Cemetery from 1885 to 1939 when it filled up. The Iredell County Public Library recently received a $20,000 grant from N.C. Humanities to have a Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) study conducted at the cemetery to determine the number of people buried there and the boundaries to the cemetery. This study is to be conducted during the last week of this month.

The local history staff at the library estimates there are around 1,200 burials at Green Street, a number of which were born during slavery.

That still leaves the problem of the missing historic structures in the area. I would argue that just as the people buried at Green Street make it historically significant so does the people that lived on Garfield and Green streets.

They were all there. There wasn’t much choice really. In Statesville at that time it was about the only place they could live. There was no law forbidding them from moving to other places and there were other places they probably would have liked to live. Better neighborhoods with bigger houses. Neighborhoods with sidewalks running up and down in front of the homes. Where you lived and even where you walked though could get you in trouble in the 1940s.

I have often wondered why African Americans in Statesville all seemed to live on Green and Garfield streets. They lived in other pockets around town as well, but Green and Garfield was where the majority lived and Green and Garfield was where the heart of the African American community in Statesville beat in the past. They were all there. Looking at the listings of those that lived on Green and Garfield in the Statesville city directories in the 1940s is like a who’s who to Black society in Statesville 80 years ago.

Let’s start at the beginning of Garfield where we turn left off South Center Street, at the Mt. Pleasant AME Zion Church. In 1942 the church would have been called the Center Street AME Zion Church. The church was built in 1903 and has a gothic look to it. This African American church was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1980.

Moving down onto Green Street, in 1942 you would have went past 107 Garfield where Dr. Alonzo D. Lord lived in 1898. The African American community bought a horse for Dr. Lord when he arrived out of happiness to finally have an African American doctor in town. Next you come to 109 Garfield which is vacant in 1942, but was the location of the Garfield Street Barber Shop 10 years earlier. Hillard S. “Hap” Byers (Druggist) drug and sundries store is at 111 Garfield where the Garfield Cash Meat Market had also been. The African American Odd Fellows Hall is at 111 as well.

You pass by a few houses and all the homes on Garfield have African American residents. In 1942, Madge Martin was living at 114 Garfield. A decade earlier L.O. Martin was operating a tailor shop at the same location. In 1950, the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses is at 115 Garfield. At 118 Garfield, you would find Stamey S. Steele who makes and sells lunches. By 1950, Robena’s Beauty Shoppe is operating at 118 Garfield and Green’s Beauty Shop is on down at 227 Garfield St. By 1960, the Econ O Wash laundry is operating at 122 Garfield. In 1942, 202 S. Garfield was the home of Arthur T. and Hattie Peterson co-owners of Peterson & Mangum Funeral Home. Their son Arthur E. “Pete” Peterson is later a principal at Morningside High School and A.D. Rutherford. A couple of decades earlier in 1920 the Rev. Caesar Allison, a well-known Black minister in Iredell County, lived at 202 Green.

Dr. Robert S. Holliday and his wife, Mary Charlton Holliday, lived at 241 Garfield. The house is still there and is itself an important historical site. Dr. Holliday was Statesville’s primary and often only African American doctor for more than 50 years having been in practice from 1908 to the early 60s. His home was also where he saw his patients for many years. His brother, Dr. Lyman C. Holliday, was a dentist who stayed at 241 Garfield when he was providing dental services in Iredell’s African American schools.

Dr. Robert S. Holliday married Mary Charlton in 1918. Mary was from Pulaski, Virginia, and was a graduate of Hampton University. She came to Statesville in 1915 and was the Jeannes Supervisor over all the African American county schools in Iredell for more than 40 years and is responsible for creating 11 Rosenwald Schools in Iredell County.

On past the Holliday’s was Daisy M. Connor Robertson. Her house at 249 is listed as, “Davis Hospital Colored Ward” in 1942. Daisy was an African American nurse. In those days Davis Hospital in Statesville refused to allow African Americans to stay overnight in the hospital. If you went there say for an appendix surgery you would have been taken down to one of two small rooms in the basement with no windows. A surgeon would have come down to do the surgery then you would have been sent to Daisy’s house to stay during recovery. Daisy died in 1947 from tuberculosis probably caught from one of her patients. Her house is gone now.

At 301 Garfield where it intersects Green Street was Chavis L. Renwick who had a grocery store and was the chief at the Vance Hotel. At 310 was the Rev. Jas W. Croom’s (Baptist) home. On down at 312 was the First Baptist Church Annex. At the corner of Garfield and Elm is the new Morningside High School built in 1941. It is later renamed A.D. Rutherford on March 9, 1971. After you leave Garfield get on Green St., Blanche Smith’s house was at 402 S. Green St. She worked at the Statesville Steam Laundry.

At 406 was William and Addie Holland. Holland was employed at Holland Coal Co. Edward Knox lived at 414 and worked at Beck & Sechrest Inc. Flake Summers, who worked at Park Place Greenhouses, lived at 418 S. Green. Mary Bigham worked at Rutledge and Bigham and lived at 515. Henry Walker worked for the city of Statesville and lived at 520. Alfred McClellan worked as a waiter at the Grace Hotel and lived at 524.

Thomas Allison (grocer) was at 536 S. Green St. Later, Barney A. Ramsey had a taxi cab business at 609 S. Center St., and lived at 540 S. Green St. On down would be Broad Street Presbyterian Church at 541 Green St., with Rev. Zander A. Dockery living beside the church. Rev. Dockery took over the Presbyterian Church now called Calvary in 1902.

Beside the Presbyterian church on Green was the old Billingsley Memorial Academy building. Billingsley was created from money donated from the wife of the Rev. Amos S. Billingsley in 1910 to build an educational academy for African Americans. The Rev. Billingsley also left $5,000 in his will in 1897 to build Statesville’s first hospital called Billingsley Memorial Hospital which opened on Park Terrace in 1900.

At 601 S. Green was the First Baptist Church and then Morningside School listed at 611 S. Green. Morningside was the African American High School for those living in Statesville and opened in 1922 replacing the old “colored” school which burned in 1916. An elementary annex school was later built behind Morningside. The annex later becomes the Peterson & Mangum Funeral Home and the building is still there though the original Morningside school building is now gone.

Next, was Dr. Blair J. Abernathy, Statesville’s African American dentist at 622. Moving further you would have the Union Grove Cemetery known today as the Green Street Cemetery. It became Statesville’s African American cemetery around 1885 and remained so until it filled up in 1939. Belmont Cemetery replaced Green in 1943. The cemetery was listed at 625 S. Green. At 626 S. Green St., was Frank A. Toliver an educator who also served as a principal at Morningside.

In 1938, J. Royal “Skink” Browning, a former Negro League baseball player from N.C. and a prominent African American basketball coach at Morningside High School, lived at 626 S. Green St. In 1941 his Morningside Golden Tigers team won the N.C. & Virginia Dual State Tournament. One of his Morningside players, Hank DeZonie won the Sportsmanship Trophy as best player in the tournament and later became just the fourth African American to play in the NBA.

Morningside athletic coach and teacher Herman L. Horne lived at 632 S. Green and came to Morningside in 1944. Horne’s Morningside basketball teams won four state championships while his football team won three district championships and had a winning season from 1950 to 1966.

In addition to being one of North Carolina's most respected and well known African American high school coaches Horne also later writes for The Iredell County News. The Rev. Chas R Harper, (Baptist) lived at 650 S. Green. On down at 662 was Travis V. Mangum who operated Peterson & Mangum Funeral Home.

They were all there. Teachers, principals, coaches, physicians, dentists, nurses, undertakers, store keepers, business men and women, and ministers. Garfield and Green Street’s only cover about a mile in distance. You can drive from the start of Garfield to the end of Green Street in under three minutes. The social structure of the 40s may have made this area the highest concentration of well-educated people in all of Statesville.