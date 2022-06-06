 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pennsylvania man arrested on multiple drug felony charges after traffic stop

A Pennsylvania man is behind bars after a traffic stop conducted by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Alvinn Davonn Twine, 32, of New Kensington, Pennsylvania, was arrested June 2 on charges of felony trafficking cocaine by possession, felony trafficking cocaine by transportation, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun. A magistrate set bond at $500,000.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said, deputies with the Interstate Criminal Enforcement (ICE) Team were working on Interstate 77 south in the area of mile marker 56, and stopped a rented Mazda SUV with a Florida registration plate for traffic violations.

Upon approaching the vehicle that Twine was driving, deputies spoke to him, and he said reportedly told the deputies he was traveling from Pennsylvania to Miami, Florida. Campbell said deputies believed they had probably cause based on evidence gathered while speaking with Twine for a search of the vehicle. Inside the vehicle, the deputies located 90 grams of cocaine and marijuana was found inside a backpack in the passenger area of the SUV, Campbell said. In addition to these items, a loaded 9-millimeter handgun and digital scales were also hidden inside the vehicle, he said.

Alvinn Davonn Twine

Twine

