Pennsylvania man arrested on multiple drug felony charges after traffic stop

Upon approaching the vehicle that Twine was driving, deputies spoke to him, and he said reportedly told the deputies he was traveling from Pennsylvania to Miami, Florida. Campbell said deputies believed they had probably cause based on evidence gathered while speaking with Twine for a search of the vehicle. Inside the vehicle, the deputies located 90 grams of cocaine and marijuana was found inside a backpack in the passenger area of the SUV, Campbell said. In addition to these items, a loaded 9-millimeter handgun and digital scales were also hidden inside the vehicle, he said.