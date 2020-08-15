Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle on I-77

A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle Friday night on Interstate 77.
Trooper C.B. Saunders of the North Carolina Highway Patrol said they were still attempting to identify the pedestrian.
He said a vehicle was traveling northbound on I-77 near the 51 mile maker when the pedestrian ran onto the interstate from the right side of the road.
The wreck and investigation resulted in the closure of the northbound lanes of I-77 late Friday night and those lanes were still closed as of 12:30 a.m. Traffic was being diverted off I-77 at Garner Bagnal Boulevard.
