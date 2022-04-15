Peace walk recalls Statesville's racial history

As Skip McCall led other city leaders and clergy on a walk through downtown Statesville on a Community Walk for Peace, the former NAACP president wasn’t just talking about civil rights history, but his own.

In fact, it wasn’t even the first time he had peacefully marched on Garfield Street after leaving the Morningside School when a civil rights march came through Statesville.

“It motivated us enough to unlock the doors and walk out of the classrooms and even with teachers and other people screaming for us not to leave school and to get back in the class,” McCall said. “We didn’t pay them any attention because we felt that was something that we should do and joined the march.”

He was part of a group of students that left Morningside School during a school day when a march “From the mountaintop to the valley” came through Statesville. He and others marched to Salisbury that day before returning home.

The walk on Friday wasn’t as far. The two-mile journey was sponsored by First Baptist Church and Grace Baptist Church and included 11 stops where McCall and others recalled the city’s racial history. The Rev. Stephen Shoemaker of Grace Baptist read from the Beatitudes that corresponded with those events. Nancy Davis played a role in organizing the event as well.

“The peace march was certainly revisiting a lot of things that have happened over the years, particularly, as it relates to civil rights, racial equity, and as well as the inequities that have occurred over time and certainly the effects it had on the community and individual people,” McCall said

Those different events were felt as direct and indirect effects of the city and county’s repression of Black people. Some stops were more subtle as one at Garner-Bagnal highlighted how the road split and divided a predominantly Black community, and now serves as a divide between downtown and South Statesville.

A stop at the jail where men were once hanged for their crimes, a fate that was more disproportionately sentenced to Black people, served as a reminder even ‘colorblind’ laws can have a greater effect on one group of people than others.

But stops at the Iredell County Confederate Memorial also were a reminder that the past isn’t that far, and still has effects on the city today.

Current Statesville NAACP President Todd Scott said having McCall there made the reflections more powerful as he and others had experienced those struggles.

Scott also shared the names of three men from Iredell County that had been lynched. He said he learned their names on a recent visit to the Legacy Museum in Montgomery, Ala., a museum that is a national memorial to the more than 4,400 African Americans that were killed by white mobs between 1877 and 1950. The names from Iredell were a reminder of some of the darkest parts of the county’s history.”

“It’s different when you see the names and dates,” Scott said.

The NAACP president also said events like this show what’s possible to bring the community together.

“It’s good to get people to come together,” Scott said “Not everyone wants to see that, but when we get people together there is a lot we can do.”

Reconciliation

The Beatitudes, blessings from the Sermon on the Mount, come from Matthew 5:3-12 with verses 9-10 seeming very appropriate for the subject at hand.

“God blesses those who work for peace, for they will be called the children of God. God blesses those who are persecuted for doing right, for the Kingdom of Heaven is theirs.”

Shoemaker said that each part can be seen as a path for racial reconciliation.

“The Beatitudes basically are the path of peace-making. If war breaks all the Ten Commandments, the Beatitudes are the path of peace,” Shoemaker said.

The pastor also said that the timing of the walk on Good Friday had significant meaning as well.

“Good Friday is when the sufferings of Christ and the sufferings of the world merged together. It’s important to talk about the suffering of humanity as well as the suffering of Christ on this day,” Shoemaker said.

The suffering of those people fighting for equal rights is a clear parallel for those that experienced it.

“I thought they were a great combination and I think it tells the whole story of a disenfranchised people who have not been able to fully realize their rights,” McCall said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.