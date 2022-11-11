Paying tribute to veteran was lone but inspirational 'sea story'

The 30-year-old, 2,200-ton gray warship slowed and stopped. Wave crests and troughs gently rocked her in the warm water of the Gulf Stream just off the east coast of the United States, somewhere between Jacksonville, Florida, and Charleston, South Carolina.

The ship was the USS Waldron, DD-699, a 376-foot-long Allen M. Sumner-class destroyer built in 1943 and named for John C. Waldron, a U.S. Naval aviator who died while leading a squadron of torpedo bombers during the Battle of Midway in World War II. The veteran ship earned four battle stars in World War II when she provided gunfire support on enemy positions on Okinawa and Iwo Jima, and one battle star for her service during the Vietnam War.

Now, in May of 1973, the Waldron was still in service but as a training vessel for Naval reservists to get some time at sea during their four weeks’ annual training. Homeported at Mayport, near Jacksonville, Florida, she was a part of the Naval Reserve training program from May 1970 until her decommissioning in the fall of 1973.

Besides her normal crew, on this particular voyage Waldron was carrying several additional passengers: a Navy chaplain, a Navy photographer, me and a corpse. Waldron would be stopping briefly to conduct a burial at sea ceremony, a time-honored Navy tradition. All members of the naval services, be they Navy, Marine, Coast Guard or Merchant Marine may be buried at sea, if requested.

The deceased was either a Navy chief or a warrant officer, I forget which. The chaplain, usually addressed informally as “Padre” in the Navy, would conduct the service. The photographer was present to record parts of the ceremony for the family, who were not allowed on the vessel. I was aboard to sound taps on my trumpet at the appropriate time, following a 21-gun salute.

The bugle call taps is just 24 notes, a simple tune from the Civil War, composed by a Union general, Daniel Butterfield. It is actually a prayer, that God will be with the soldiers through the night. Most people have never heard the words; the last line is “All is well, safely rest. God is nigh.”

Taps has been called “Our National Song of Remembrance.”

When I played it, I liked to hold the last note, as long as possible, gradually getting softer, so that the listeners didn’t know it had ended until I lowered my horn, tucked it under my left arm and saluted smartly with my right hand.

At that time, I was still a Musician Seaman (E-3), having graduated from the U.S. Navy School of Music at Little Creek, Virginia, and assigned to sea duty as part of the staff of the Commander of Cruiser-Destroyer Flotilla 12 (CCDF-12), an admiral, out of Mayport, Florida. Besides being a trumpet player in a Navy unit band, I was also a bugler. I knew from memory a dozen or so required bugle calls.

Less than a week before, I had completed a five-and-a-half- month cruise aboard the 873-foot-long USS Intrepid CVS-11, which at that time was the Navy’s oldest and smallest aircraft carrier. The Intrepid and the band, part of the admiral’s staff, were being sent across the North Atlantic to the Mediterranean.

Intrepid and I made port calls in Barcelona, Spain; Majorca in Spain’s Balearic Islands; Cannes, France; Lisbon, Portugal; Naples, Italy and Athens, Greece, “showing the flag.” I remember passing through the Strait of Gibraltar at night, with Spain to port and Morocco to starboard, becoming a member of “The Order of the Rock.” When Intrepid was not in port, it tracked Soviet submarines and launched and recovered naval aircraft, mostly sleek Douglas A4-D “Skyhawks.”

While it was interesting to live on and, to some extent, explore a warship at sea, the novelty of being on the aircraft carrier wore off in about a week. Someone once astutely observed that being at sea on a warship was like being in prison, with the chance of drowning.

We departed Quonset Point, Rhode Island, to cross the Atlantic the day after Thanksgiving, 1972. There was no definite idea of when we might return. Scuttlebutt guesses ranged from six to nine months. It would be my first cruise on a naval vessel. Unlike the pilgrims and others who came to America in the 1600s and 1700s, we, powered by very large diesel engines, crossed the Atlantic in 10 days, not having to depend on favorable winds as had sailors of old.

We returned to America in May. The Intrepid docked at her homeport of Quonset Point. The admiral and his staff, which included the band, then flew back to Jacksonville, where family and friends awaited our return. The war in Vietnam had concluded while we were in the Mediterranean Sea. This allowed another carrier — I think it was the USS Franklin D. Roosevelt CV-42 — to take Intrepid’ s place in the Mediterranean, instead of taking a position off the coast of Vietnam at “Yankee Station.” That part of our fleet was informally called “The Gulf of Tonkin Yacht Club.”

As I was saying, when our time in “The Med” ended, we re-crossed the Atlantic and once back home, the band and most of the admiral’s staff took several week’s leave. Considering this, I thought, “Why use up leave time, when the band is not going to be doing anything. No rehearsals, no parades, no concerts, no changes of command or other ceremonies to play for. Why use up leave time?”

As usual, I had outsmarted myself. I had only been back home in our apartment in Jacksonville with Judy and our 5-year-old son Chris for about a week when the telephone rang. It was an officer on the admiral’s staff.

A sailor had died, the officer said. There was to be a military funeral and they needed a bugler to play taps. And that bugler, since I had not taken leave, would be me. The deceased was not to be buried in a cemetery near Jacksonville. No, he was to be buried at sea.

Consequently, I was ordered to report to the pier at Mayport at such and such a time. I was told that the ship, the USS Waldron (DD-699), and I would be gone for only two or three days.

I reported as ordered, but was none too happy about it. Judy was even less happy about this when I told her I was going back to sea for a couple of days.

I found Waldron easily enough and went on board with a small suitcase containing my white dress uniform and my horn case containing my King “Tempo” trumpet, which I had bought new in the 10th grade by bagging groceries at the local A&P food store. I still have that trumpet and it still plays well.

Sailors were hurriedly going here and there on the Waldron and so, to stay out of everybody’s way, I sat down on the top of a gear locker containing life preservers and watched as the ship began to get underway from Mayport’s dock.

Seeing me sitting atop the gear locker, an officer stopped in front of me. “What division are you in, Sailor?” he asked.

I stood up at attention and truthfully replied, “I don’t know, sir.”

“Well then, who is your leading petty officer?” he inquired.

“I don’t know, sir,” was my quick response.

“Why are you aboard the Waldron?” he asked, as the dock receded from the ship.

“I’m the duty bugler, sir. Someone requested me for a burial at sea.”

The officer, a lieutenant, sort of chuckled. “You know,” he said, “after we requested a bugler for the burial at sea, three or four men from the ship’s crew volunteered to play taps if we could find a bugle for them to play.”

“Sir,” I said, “my trumpet is in this case and if someone can return this ship to the dock and let me get off, I’ll let one of your crew members use it, as long as you guarantee to return it to me when you come back. It is my personal instrument.”

“Well,” he said, “we’re under way now and since you are already here, you might as well come with us up the coast and see a little of the ocean.”

These were not his exact words, but he said something along those lines. “And if you’ll follow me,” he continued, “we’ll find you a bunk and storage for your gear.”

And so, after five and a half months aboard an aircraft carrier, and less than a week ashore and at home, I was aboard another, albeit a much smaller, U.S. Navy warship.

I discovered several things while on Waldron. As a much smaller ship, there were fewer men on board, but there seemed to be more camaraderie. Also, the food, being prepared in smaller quantities, was better than that served aboard the aircraft carrier.

After breakfast the next morning, the day of the burial, I went out onto the main deck to look around and smell the salt-air. I was surprised to see dead flying fish here and there on the deck. I looked over the side of the ship and saw more flying fish scooting alongside the ship by rapidly flapping their “wing” fins and their tail fins. I had never seen flying fish before, either dead or alive.

Looking back, I wish I had been more observant and had taken notes during my brief time aboard the small (compared to Intrepid) warship that was tasked with taking a sailor to his watery grave. I did not know any of these men who surrounded me.

There was an air of brevity, that this company of men, some old salts and some never at sea before, would soon disperse, none of us together again, which is, of course, the true condition of the human condition everywhere and always.

My mind keeps going back to those dead and dying flying fish stranded, out of their element, on the cold metal weather deck of Waldron, their eyes unblinking, their fins still moving and their tails occasionally flopping in the air, rather than saltwater.

I, of course, had no idea that I would be recalling these moments 50-some years later, on a September morning while comfortably ensconced in my living room recliner, coffee cup in hand, my wife and my dog still sleeping.

I had been the stranger aboard the Waldron just, I imagine, as had been the man we were to ceremoniously bury. He had likely never been aboard Waldron either and certainly would never be aboard her ever again.

I had taken no notes that would bring details to mind a half-century later.

Except for my brief exchange of words with the junior officer when I came aboard, I do not recall speaking to another member of the crew. They all had certain jobs to perform, while I was a loose cannon. This was my loss, as many of the men surely were interesting fellows and their brief cruises as reservists must have made interesting interludes in their lives. For several weeks a year an accountant, let us imagine, becomes a boatswain’s mate again. A middle school math teacher is a navigator, a garage mechanic gets to work on 60,000 horsepower engines instead of those found in sedans, and a grocery clerk gets to be a fire control technician.

I wondered how it felt to have a regular nine-to-five job, and then to be free from the work-a-day world for a brief time, to cast off concerns for family, to breathe in salt air, to again feel a gentle rolling of a deck beneath your feet, and to speak a different variety of English, with talk of bulkheads and galleys and compartments, instead of walls and kitchens and bedrooms.

Except for my short conversation with the junior officer when I first came aboard, I do not think I exchanged more than a few words with any of the other officers or enlisted men.

Something interesting I noticed when I went on deck was that while we were only 20-some miles off the coast of North America, so I was told, you could not see land in any direction. We might as well have been in the middle of the Atlantic. Here and there lumps of floating green vegetation went by indicating the proximity of land, but where was America? Somewhere to port?

If I been in an airplane at several thousand feet, I might have been able to see the coast of Florida or Georgia, but Waldron’s weather deck was only some six or seven feet above the water, and the curvature of the Earth hid all that enormous land mass. I could see no more of America from where I was than Columbus had been able to see from the Santa Maria’s crow’s nest five hundred years before.

Around noon Waldron slowed and then stopped in the water. The church pennant was hoisted above the Stars and Stripes. The triangular flag’s official name is the Navy Christian Worship Pennant.

I played church call on my trumpet into the ship’s 1MC microphone and soon the ship’s company came out onto the deck in white uniforms and came to attention.

I had already spoken briefly with the officer in charge of the ceremony, making sure we were on the same page about what I was to do and when.

I believe it was this officer’s first time to preside at a burial at sea, just as it was my first time to play for one, although I had played taps at military funerals from when I was in high school. One of the local funeral homes back in Mooresville usually paid me $10 or $20 for my services.

Anyway, the body was brought out, which was draped with the Stars and Stripes and carried on a board by six sailors. They stopped at the chain that served as a “fence” around the edge of the deck. A section of the chain was unhooked and the board, with the body inside a white canvas bag was set down on two sawhorses. A seven-man Marine honor guard, with rifles, took their place and the chaplain came out on the weather deck.

The ceremony was brief. I stood near the honor guard, as instructed, and blew warm air through my trumpet while I awaited my part of the ceremony.

The padre read the committal Bible passage that speaks of the Last Day, in Revelation 20:13, when “the sea gave up the dead which were in it….”

The Marines fired their rifles three times to make the traditional 21-gun salute. Their first volley was ragged, the second was closer together, and the third volley sounded like one loud shot. The Marines then came to the present arms position and it was time for me to sound taps.

As always, I took this assignment seriously. My father had been a combat veteran during the Second World War. I tried to look my best and play my very best at military funerals. This deceased person, whom I had never met, had very possibly put his life on the line, had “manned the wall” for the comfort and protection of our country. He, as all who had “worn the uniform,” deserved a respectful send-off.

As I said, the Marines had fired their rifles. I finished taps, tucked the trumpet under my left arm and then saluted smartly with my right, holding the salute as the board the body was on was tilted and the canvas sack with the body slid off and splashed into the Atlantic. The flag remained on the board, was folded into a neat triangle and later, I presume, was presented to the family of the deceased.

The canvas sack, weighed with scrap metal, sank quickly.

I was standing close to the guard rail where the body had gone over the side; in fact, I was closer to the water than anyone else.

A few seconds passed and then I heard the sounds of splashing from the water, accompanied by what sounded like someone taking enormous breaths of air. As unobtrusively as possible, I scooted the few feet over to the rail and looked down at the Atlantic.

In my mind, I could imagine the thought-to-be deceased, just revived by the splash of the ocean water, brought back from unconsciousness. He then would have somehow torn the canvas bag open and swum up from the rapidly increasing depths and perhaps was clinging, even now, to the metal side of the ship with bloody fingers, try to get precious gulps of air into his lungs.

Instead of this scenario, I saw several dolphins splashing beside the Waldron. Dolphins are cetaceans and like their cousins the whales, dolphins breathe in and expel air through a blowhole in the top of their heads. There are some 40 different species of dolphin. These were probably the common bottlenose Atlantic dolphin, Tursiops truncates. From the front, they look like they are happy and are smiling at you.

I am no expert on aquatic mammals, but I think dolphins behave much like dogs do on land. They are mammals, like us, and I think they are by nature inquisitive. They were wondering why our ship had stopped.

There was no half-drowned man clinging by his fingernails to the hull of Waldron as I had imagined, just some friendly, inquisitive dolphins playing around in the water beside the ship.

Waldron turned around a day later and we sailed back to Mayport. I was reunited with my wife and son. I was more of a sailor, a little saltier than I had been.

Few Navy musicians have the opportunity to take part in a burial at sea ceremony, but I had. And as a result, I had a good “sea story” to tell.

Note: This, my one-and-only “sea story.” It is as true as memory allows. Most sailors have at least one good sea story to tell.