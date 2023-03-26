Editor's Note For more photos from the flag retirement, please see page A3 and online at www.statesville.com or on Facebook.

A ceremony was held at the old FOP 10 (Fraternal Order of Police) facilities at 365 Dover Road. The ceremony was held to honor fallen officers from Iredell County and to retire the American flag and move it to the FOP’s new facility on Wing Drive.

After opening ceremonies, the American Legion Post 65 Honor Guard, in conjunction with the Marine Corps League and the VFW, presented arms, fired three volleys and “Taps” was played by Ron Stewart from Bugles Across America.

The flag was folded and presented to Rodney James, President of FOP 10. It will be reinstated at the new facility at a later date.