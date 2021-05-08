Paul Cook joins First Citizens Bank

A Statesville native, Cook previously worked for Wells Fargo and its predecessor banks for almost 22 years in the Statesville/Iredell County market. For the last 10 years, he served as market president/senior business relationship manager. Prior to this, he was a private banker/small business banker.

A graduate of Mitchell Community College, Cook transferred to Appalachian State University and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in management. In the community, Cook serves as a member of the Statesville Civitan Club. He is currently board president for United Way of Iredell County, a board member of the Iredell County Economic Development Corporation and serves on the Mitchell Community College Alumni Association Executive Committee. He is also the music director at his church.