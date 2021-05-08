 Skip to main content
Paul Cook joins First Citizens Bank
Paul Cook joins First Citizens Bank

Paul Cook has joined First Citizens Bank as a business banker. He is based at the office located at 204 E. Broad St. 

A Statesville native, Cook previously worked for Wells Fargo and its predecessor banks for almost 22 years in the Statesville/Iredell County market. For the last 10 years, he served as market president/senior business relationship manager. Prior to this, he was a private banker/small business banker.      

A graduate of Mitchell Community College, Cook transferred to Appalachian State University and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in management. In the community, Cook serves as a member of the Statesville Civitan Club. He is currently board president for United Way of Iredell County, a board member of the Iredell County Economic Development Corporation and serves on the Mitchell Community College Alumni Association Executive Committee.  He is also the music director at his church.

Cook

Founded in 1898 and headquartered in Raleigh, First Citizens Bank serves customers at more than 500 branches in 19 states. First Citizens Bank is a major subsidiary of First Citizens BancShares Inc. (Nasdaq: FCNCA), which has more than $53 billion in assets. For information, visit firstcitizens.com. First Citizens Bank. Forever First®.

