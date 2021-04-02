Pathways Palliative Care receives distinction for quality of care

Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County’s Pathways Palliative Care program has received a distinction recognizing its focus on high-quality, patient-centered care.

The Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC), a nonprofit organization with deeming authority from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, renewed Hospice of Iredell’s accreditation for a three-year term, and for the first time, awarded Pathways with a distinction in Palliative Care.

According to the ACHC, accreditation and distinction reflect an organization’s dedication to meeting standards that demonstrate a higher level of performance and patient care.

“This was the first time Pathways has applied for Palliative Care Distinction, and we are honored to be among a small number of programs in North Carolina to receive this status,” said Pathways Director Sarah Kivett. “The Palliative Care distinction is another way patients and families can be reassured they are receiving extraordinary care from our program.”

On-site accreditation and distinction surveys are conducted every three years by ACHC surveyors, who follow a comprehensive review process that looks at organizational structure, policies and procedures, and compliance with state and federal laws.