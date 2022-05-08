Pathways benefits help hospitals’ employees play down student loans

Employees of Davis and Lake Norman Regional Medical Centers are now eligible for new and enhanced benefits designed as pathways to help them eliminate existing student debt faster, pursue additional professional education and advance their careers.

The goal in offering Davis and Lake Norman Regional Medical Center Pathways benefits is to support and retain employees and attract a strong workforce, especially frontline nurses, technicians, therapists and other clinicians and caregivers, along with support personnel.

Benefits include a new student loan repayment program that enables employees with outstanding student debt to consolidate their loans, reduce interest rates and benefit from employer sponsored payments. For most clinical employees, the two hospitals will directly pay a portion of loan premiums as long as the employee remains current with payments, offsetting student loan balances up to $20,000 per employee.

A new employee reimbursement program has been established for licensure or certification renewals required for all job classifications and can be used for any license or certification testing or renewal not already offered for free by the hospital.

In addition, a long-standing tuition reimbursement program that provides employees up to $5,000 in tax-free reimbursement annually is being expanded and can now be used for continuing education related to any role within the hospital. Previously, employees could only use the tuition reimbursement program toward studies in their current field of work.

“We value what our employees do and want to support them,” said Network CEO Clyde Wood, chief executive officer for both hospitals. “We hope with these additional benefits, the Davis and Lake Norman Regional Medical Centers Pathways will help lessen the burden of student debt and allow employees to focus on achieving their career goals and professional success.”

To learn more about career opportunities at the hospitals, visit https://www.davisregional.com/ and https://www.lnrmc.com/.

