Passage from Isaiah gives wonderful picture of God's rescue mission

“For to us a child is born, to us a son is given, and the government will be upon his shoulders. And he will be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.” — Isaiah 9:6
Dear Weekly Word of Encouragement readers and residents of Iredell County,
Six hundred years before the birth of Christ, the prophet Isaiah was called by God to the difficult task of preaching to a nation that was in decline and under the judgment of God. That nation was Israel, God’s chosen people. They had been chosen by God for the purpose of blessing the world, but they had gotten off track, as nations so easily do.
A sustained reading of Isaiah in its entirety can be a tough task because there is so much judgment. Yet it is the backdrop of that judgment that makes the redemptive passages of Isaiah stand out so brightly. The above passage is one of those wonderful texts.
Though Isaiah didn’t fully understand what he was writing about in the way that we do, he was giving us a wonderful picture of God’s rescue mission for the world in the future coming of a child who would fully embody not only our humanity, but the very essence of God’s divinity among us. I love this passage from Isaiah, and I would like to offer a brief reflection on it in my Christmas letter to you.
Isaiah tells us four things about the name of this child. First, he tells us that he will be called Wonderful Counselor. Jesus told his disciples just before his crucifixion that he would not leave us orphaned, but that he would send us a helper to live inside us and recall to us the things of Jesus. That helper (that’s what a counselor does) is the Holy Spirit whom the Father sends to us through Jesus. Through the Holy Spirit, that little child is our advocate and counselor, who keeps us in the fold and protects us in both life and in death.
Second, he is called Mighty God. The great story of Christmas is that God entered our personal space and became one of us when “the Word became flesh and made his dwelling among us.” Because of this child, we can know God, and be saved by the God who lived, died and was raised for us, in the life, death, and resurrection of Jesus.
Third, he is called Everlasting Father. The Gospel of John constantly talks about how Jesus came to reveal the Father to us and how he and the Father are one. Jesus said, “If you have seen me then you have seen the Father.” How wonderful that we have a heavenly Father who knows how to give good gifts to us and his greatest gift is his son. Jesus came down to us to show us the Father and takes us to him, by preparing for us a special room in his Father’s eternal kingdom.
Finally, this child is called Prince of Peace. In his first coming, Christ came to raise the white flag and bring an end to the adverse spiritual effects of our warring with a holy and loving God, by taking away sin’s condemning power in our lives by his death on the cross. In his second coming, he will return to forever crush the power of sin and death in the world, where there will be no more crying, death or war. The tanks, bombs, warships, guns and knives will finally be “beaten into plowshares” and everything will return to the way it was before Adam’s sin plunged us into a broken creation. Maranatha! Come Lord Jesus, Prince of Peace, and make all things new!
I wish you a very merry Christmas and a happy new year!
Pastor Scott Jeffreys