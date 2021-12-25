Passage from Isaiah gives wonderful picture of God's rescue mission

Isaiah tells us four things about the name of this child. First, he tells us that he will be called Wonderful Counselor. Jesus told his disciples just before his crucifixion that he would not leave us orphaned, but that he would send us a helper to live inside us and recall to us the things of Jesus. That helper (that’s what a counselor does) is the Holy Spirit whom the Father sends to us through Jesus. Through the Holy Spirit, that little child is our advocate and counselor, who keeps us in the fold and protects us in both life and in death.

Second, he is called Mighty God. The great story of Christmas is that God entered our personal space and became one of us when “the Word became flesh and made his dwelling among us.” Because of this child, we can know God, and be saved by the God who lived, died and was raised for us, in the life, death, and resurrection of Jesus.