Partnership for Young Children welcomes two new staff members

Allison Pillmear-Martin joined the partnership as an early childhood education specialist in late August. In this position, Pillmear-Martin will be responsible for providing technical assistance, mentoring, coaching, and consultation to early childhood educators and program administrators to support developmentally appropriate experiences for young children. She has an extensive background in the early childhood field spanning 23 years and brings comprehensive knowledge to her position. Pillmear-Martin holds a BA in psychology from the University of Central Florida and a Level 11 NC Early Educator Certificate.

Mallory Renegar, a Statesville native, also joined the partnership in late August as child care resource and referral specialist for Region 9 (Alexander, Avery, Burke, Caldwell, Iredell, McDowell, Mitchell, Watauga and Yancey counties). In this role, Renegar will be responsible for maintaining a current database of child care providers in the region, discussing child care needs and quality options with families requesting information, and providing impartial referrals to licensed providers. She most recently served as a Title 1Tutor with Iredell-Statesville School and brings enthusiasm and passion to her new role. Renegar holds a BS in human development and families studies from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.