Iredell County Department of Social Services is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all children living in this county. It is our goal that no child is a victim of abuse, neglect or dependency. To help accomplish this goal, we need the support of the community. As a community working together, we can better ensure the safety and well-being of the children that reside in our community.

Over the past year, the nation has seen an increase in the number of deaths associated with children who are left in cars. To date, more than 940 children (nationwide) have died due to being left or trapped in a hot car.

As we are experiencing record-breaking hot temperatures, it is important for parents to understand the dangers of leaving children in vehicles and the precautions that should be in place to ensure their safety and well-being.

The inside of the vehicle heats up very quickly, even if the windows are cracked. According to kidsandcars.org, the temperature inside the car can reach 125 degrees in minutes. Cracking the windows does not slow the heating process or lower the maximum temperature. A child’s body overheats 3-5 times faster than an adult.

It is important that parents take precautions to ensure that children are not left in the car. Parents should always “look before they lock” the car or get in the habit of placing items in the backseat such as a pocketbook, cellphone or briefcase.

The safety and protection of children is a community responsibility. As parents, we need to ensure that when others are transporting our children, that they also put safety measures in place, especially when transporting children is not a daily routine for them. Have a safety plan: For example, if someone else is transporting your child to the day care, allow the approximate travel time and then call the day care to make sure the child arrived or call the person who transported the child to make sure they dropped the child off.

Also, when you are not in your vehicle, it should be locked at all times and the keys put away. This prevents children from having access to the car and accidentally getting stuck in the car.

Children should never be left in the car even if it is just for “a minute.” If you see a child alone in a vehicle, please call 911 immediately.