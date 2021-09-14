Parent waits to hear from Iredell-Statesville Schools after board member's comment

An Iredell-Statesville Schools parent remains upset with one of its board members after he used a word she said were discriminatory.

“they won’t, it’s woketardness,” was the comment Doug Knight made in response to another person’s comment after Knight posted a Fox News story earlier this month.

That angered Jean Foster, the mother of a student enrolled in the Iredell-Statesville Schools’ Exceptional Children department. She filed a grievance after seeing the comment on Aug. 31. Knight made the comment on Aug. 23.

“It is unethical, immoral, and discriminatory to use a derivative of the word “retarded” to attempt to debase others. The implication is that mental disorders are to be mocked. Perhaps Dr. Knight believes that people with mental retardation or other mental or physical disorders are inferior to him or that it is okay to degrade them by using disparaging wording, but it is not “ Foster said in her grievance filed with the school board. She asked for Knight to be removed after she believes Knight violated the school system’s code of ethics.

The word “woketardness” is a portmanteau of “woke” and “retard” with the latter being a word considered a slur.