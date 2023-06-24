The town of Troutman will launch the celebration for Independence Day on July 1 with the 18th annual Independence Day Celebration.

The celebration will begin with the Independence Day Parade at 11 a.m. along Main Street/U.S. 21. The grand marshal of this year’s parade is Purple Heart Homes and all veterans.

The parade assembles at the Iredell Statesville Schools Career Academy and Technical School, located at 350 Old Murdock Road. The parade will travel from the assembly area on Old Murdock Road where it will turn left onto North Main Street and travel south ending near Troutman Elementary School at Cedar Lane and the American Legion. Anyone interested in participating in the parade can apply by visiting the town website, clicking on the Annual Town Events link, and selecting the Independence Day Parade. Applications are also available to be picked up in person at Troutman Town Hall, 400 N. Eastway Drive. It is free to participate. Approximately 80 entries were signed up by mid-week. The deadline for applications is Monday.

Mooresville will join the festivities on July 4 with the Stars and Stripes on Main Parade at 10 a.m. in Downtown Mooresville. This is one of the signature events for the town’s 150th birthday celebration which is taking place throughout 2023.

Mooresville’s past, present, and future will be on display with an imaginative line-up of colorful parade floats, historic vehicles, and plenty of hometown pride. There is no charge to participate. Visit www.mooresvillenc.gov for more information or for an application for the parade.

The Baymount subdivision off Jane Sowers Road also takes part in the Independence Day celebration with a neighborhood parade. Everything from fire trucks to bicycles to tractors can be seen in the parade which starts at 10 a.m. on July 4.

Everyone is welcome to attend or enter the 25th annual Baymount 4th of July Parade. The parade begins promptly at 10 a.m. (ish) on Tuesday, July 4.

Coming to watch? Bring lawn chairs and park along Baymount Drive.

Planning to enter the parade? Line up starts about 9:30 (ish) in front of 323 Baymount Drive.

For additional information, contact Susie Wiberg at 704-929-8970

And the city of Statesville is joining in the celebration of Independence Day with a fireworks show on July 3.

The 2023 Statesville Fireworks Celebration is set for July 3 at 9:30 p.m. The display will be launched from the Signal Hill Mountain Bike Trail area off Signal Hill Drive. This is the same launch location as in previous years.

The Statesville Recreation and Parks Department is responsible for organizing the event but couldn’t do it without the help of the Statesville Police and Fire departments. Fire personnel and police officers will be on hand to direct traffic and keep the community safe. If you do come out to get a better view pay attention to officers’ instructions.

Tim Johnson Landscaping and Country Boy Landscaping are the sponsors.

For more information, call 704-878-3429.

The Lowe’s YMCA in Mooresville is also hosting its annual Summer Celebration on July 3 from 6-10 p.m. The fireworks display is expected to start around 9:15 p.m.

The Field of Flags will be on the front lawn of the YMCA July 2-5 and everyone is welcome to visit day or night. Each flag will have a tag with the name of a veteran, fallen or active service member or first responder. Flags can be purchased by visiting the following site https://www.mooresvillelknexchange.org/2022fof.

This celebration is free open to the community. You don’t have to be a member of the YMCA.

Arrive early if you want a spot! Bring a blanket or chairs.

For the safety of guests, grills, pets, sparklers and outside fireworks are not permitted.

The Lowe’s YMCA is located at Lowe’s YMCA, 170 Joe V. Knox Ave.