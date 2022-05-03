 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Parade, activities to be features of Union Grove Spring Fest

  • Updated
A parade will kick off the Union Grove Spring Fest on Saturday.

The parade begins at 10 a.m. All floats should meet at 8:30 a.m. at Union Grove Methodist Church.

The festival, which will be held at Union Grove Elementary School, runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be music, food, bounce houses and games for kids and vendors.

Vendor spots are available for a table fee of $25. The spots are for handcrafts only. To reserve a spot email robyoung34@hotmail.com.

The festival is sponsor by the Union Grove Ruritan Club and the Union Grove PTO.

