Panera Bread opens doors in Statesville

There didn’t appear to be any loafing on the job at a new Panera Bread location on Glenway Drive in Statesville on Wednesday.
“We’re very happy with the business we’re seeing. We’ve had a steady stream of business,” Amy Ducat, regional director of operations at Covelli Enterprises, which operates several dozen restaurants along the east coast, said.
Where once a Wells Fargo Bank stood now holds Panera and Aspen Dental, which make for an interesting combination considering how the restaurant’s bakery could indulge someone’s sweet tooth.
While several owners of local restaurants have said they’ve struggled to hire new employees, Ducat said she was pleased with their hires so far.
“The market is tight. We’re very pleased with the associates we were able to hire and the quality of the associates,” Ducat said.
The Statesville location will feature:
A variety of coffee offerings, pastries, bagels, and breakfast wraps and sandwiches available in the morning, as well as soups, salads and sandwiches in the afternoon and evening.
For eat-in guests, the bakery-cafe offers various seating areas, comfortable chairs, free WiFi internet access and an outdoor patio.
This bakery-cafe also offers fast lane kiosks, in addition to cashier stations, to reduce wait time for guests. The kiosks are user-friendly and include a product builder feature to assist with order accuracy and customization.
For those on the go, an ordering option called Rapid Pick-Up® allows customers to easily place and pay for an order in advance on the app or online, and have the meal waiting for them for pick-up.
The entire menu will also be available to order through the bakery-cafe’s drive-thru window during regular hours of operation.
Located off exit 151 on Interstate 40, Statesville’s newest dining option opened its doors to the public Tuesday with indoor and outdoor dining, as well as to-go and catering options. Right now, the dining room is open at 75% capacity.
The hours for the Statesville Panera location are 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
