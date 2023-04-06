As if pancakes were not enough to make you happy on a Thursday ...

At sunrise on April 20, the Statesville Convention & Visitors Bureau will be partnering with five local hot air balloon pilots to launch balloons carrying guests in town from the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina for the Tourism Resource Assistance Center (TRAC) later that day at Southern Distilling.

Pilots from Airtime Balloons, Tree Top Flyer, Air-Olina Aviation, Big oh! Balloons and Lucky Day Balloons will be participating.

In support of the Boys and Girls Club of the Piedmont’s “Pancake Day,” these balloons will be launched from various locations in downtown Statesville. Balloons will launch from behind the Statesville Civic Center, the side grassy area at Broad Street Methodist Church and the front lawn of Mitchell Community College.

“When coordinating a familiarization tour for our partners at Visit North Carolina, we knew a hot air balloon flight was a must,” said Cindy Sutton, executive director of SCVB. “When we called Kristie Darling from Big oh! Balloons to coordinate, she immediately wanted to launch from downtown Statesville to create a unique opportunity to bring additional visibility to the inaugural Boys and Girls Club’s Pancake Day. We love our community and the people who make it up. Just another way that Statesville emulates “Where It All Comes Together!”

The Statesville Convention & Visitors Bureau, in partnership with Southern Distilling Company, will host the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina/Visit North Carolina team for their Tourism Resource Assistance Center (TRAC) on April 20 from 3-7 p.m. The event will be at The Preserve at Southern Distilling, 211 Jennings Road in Statesville.

TRAC, which is a community-based training program designed to help small tourism-related businesses, takes place multiple times a year in cities and towns across the state. Tourism-related businesses in Iredell County — plus the surrounding counties in the area around the TRAC meeting — can work with Visit North Carolina staff to learn more about its research, development and marketing services, and discuss best practices in reaching travelers, the media and increasing tourism visitation and spending.

There is no charge to attend, no reservation is required, and there is no PowerPoint presentation. This is a come-when-you-can/stay-as-long-as-you-like event opportunity for all tourism-related businesses to meet one-on-one with program managers to discuss better ways to promote their property or event. TRAC brings Visit North Carolina’s program managers to local communities to discuss the nuts and bolts of working with the organization. This invaluable program is designed to help tourism-related businesses engage more fully with programs offered by Visit North Carolina and its partners.

Representatives from the EDPNC’s Business Services, N.C. Welcome Centers/Visitor Services, N.C. State Parks, Agritourism and NC Green Travel are often on hand to discuss services they can provide businesses, including strategic planning, assisting with identifying funding sources and serving as liaisons with other local, state and federal agencies.

“We are excited to be partnering with the Statesville Convention & Visitors Bureau to host TRAC,” said Elizabeth Page, Southern Distilling’s new director of tourism and hospitality. “This is only one of many ways we are coming together with the Statesville community to grow tourism in our city, region and beyond.”

Pancake Day-Iredell’s Happiest Day is April 20 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Statesville Civic Center. Tickets for the event are $9 and are on sale at the club, from board members and staff and various locations around town. For more information, visit piedmontbgc.org.

“Mark Twain once said, ‘Kindness is a language which the deaf can hear and the blind can see.’ Our volunteers, supporters and donors are impacting the kids who need us most here in our community with your kindness,” said Brady Johnson, director of development of the Boys and Girls Club. “The staff, our board and our kids look forward to seeing you at Pancake Day-Iredell’s Happiest Day, Thursday, April 20, at the Statesville Civic Center.”