Pair arrested on methamphetamine charges after traffic stop

A traffic stop for speeding led to the arrests of two people and the seizure of 264 grams of methamphetamines, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.

Scottie Lewis Pawelski, 26, of Lipton Lane, Statesville, and Barbara Danielle Alexander, 33, of Purlear, were each charged with felony trafficking methamphetamine by possession, felony trafficking methamphetamine by transport, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Pawelski was also charged with felony maintaining a vehicle for sale or use of a controlled substance. A magistrate set bond at $750,000 each.

Campbell said deputies Nate Hodges and Patrick Ferguson were patrolling on West Memorial Highway near Union Grove Wednesday and a car passed them traveling over the posted speed limit. He said the deputies followed to a safe location and then stopped the vehicle.

Pawleski and Alexander acted nervous when the deputies approached and Hodges used his canine, Levi, to sniff the vehicle’s exterior, Campbell said. He said the dog gave a positive indication for the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.

Deputy Jonathon Garcia assisted in the search of the vehicle.

Campbell said 264 grams of methamphetamine, along with multiple items of drug paraphernalia, were found. He said deputies found ammunition in Pawleski’s pants pockets as well as two holsters for handguns in the vehicle.

The Narcotics Investigation Unit was contacted and deputies got a search warrant for Pawleski’s residence. Campbell said two pistols and marijuana were found in the residence.

Pawleski is on post-release supervision from the North Carolina Department of adult Corrections for felony trafficking Schedule II and the DOC has validated that he is a member of the 83 Hoover Gang, Campbell said. Pawleski’s history includes felony possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine, felony maintaining a vehicle for the sale or use of a controlled substance and misdemeanor charges of assault, assault on a governmental official and receiving stolen goods.

Alexander, Campbell said, is currently on probation in Wilkes County. Her history includes felony obtaining property by false pretense and misdemeanor charges of assault on a governmental official, larceny, financial card forgery, resisting a public officer, shoplifting aid and abet larceny and driving-related charges.