Pair arrested on drug charges following dispute investigation

A Statesville man was charged with shooting into a vehicle, and a woman is facing drug charges after a dispute Friday.

Steven Allen Goins Jr. 40, of Original Drive, was charged with three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and one count each of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine, felony maintaining a dwelling for sale or use of a controlled substance, felony first-degree kidnapping and felony discharging a firearm into occupied property as well as misdemeanor assault on a female. Due to the domestic nature of some of the charges, a magistrate ordered Goins held without bond. Bond was set at $50,000 on the remaining charges.

Keri Alise Harwell, 30, of Original Drive, was charged with felony possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine and felony maintaining a dwelling for sale or use of controlled substance. A magistrate set bond at $7,500.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said deputies were called to Original Drive for a domestic dispute and received information that shots had been fired.

Deputies C.E. Levan, A.E. Frye and R.E. Clay investigated and found Goins had fired shots into Harwell’s vehicle, Campbell said. The deputies went inside to look for Goins and found him near a bedroom, Campbell said.