Pair arrested on common law robbery, larceny charges

A man and woman are facing charges of robbing a convenience store Saturday morning.

Corry Tolliver, 46, and Pamela Wingfield, 56, were arrested Monday for common law robbery and felony larceny. A magistrate set bond at $75,000 for Tolliver and $25,000 for Wingfield.

The Statesville Police Department, in a news release, said they responded to Sheetz, at 1244 Wilkesboro Highway, around 6 a.m. Saturday. The clerk told officers a man came into the store and asked for directions. Using a notepad, the clerk began writing down the directions. The suspect asked to use the notepad and the clerk handed him a piece of paper, police reported.

The suspect wrote on the paper and then handed the note to the clerk. Police said the note read, “Give me all the money.” The suspect then told the clerk, “Don’t make me hurt you” and the clerk, in fear for her life, opened the register and handed the suspect the money, police reported. At no time did the suspect imply he had a weapon, the police said.