Pair arrested on common law robbery, larceny charges

A man and woman are facing charges of robbing a convenience store Saturday morning.
Corry Tolliver, 46, and Pamela Wingfield, 56, were arrested Monday for common law robbery and felony larceny. A magistrate set bond at $75,000 for Tolliver and $25,000 for Wingfield.
The Statesville Police Department, in a news release, said they responded to Sheetz, at 1244 Wilkesboro Highway, around 6 a.m. Saturday. The clerk told officers a man came into the store and asked for directions. Using a notepad, the clerk began writing down the directions. The suspect asked to use the notepad and the clerk handed him a piece of paper, police reported.
The suspect wrote on the paper and then handed the note to the clerk. Police said the note read, “Give me all the money.” The suspect then told the clerk, “Don’t make me hurt you” and the clerk, in fear for her life, opened the register and handed the suspect the money, police reported. At no time did the suspect imply he had a weapon, the police said.
Investigators from the Statesville Police Department arrived at the scene. Investigators interviewed witnesses, collected evidence, and viewed the store video. The video showed the suspect entering the store approximately three hours before the robbery, accompanied by a woman. At the time of the robbery, the same woman captured earlier in the video is again observed in the store with the suspect, then exiting the store just moments before the robbery, police reported. After the clerk handed the suspect the money, the man and woman fled with approximately $572 and left traveling north on N.C. 115, police reported.
Investigators also identified these two suspects as the same suspects who committed a felony larceny on Friday from Love’s Travel Stop, located at 229 Mocksville Highway. During this crime, the man went behind the counter and stole three Garmin 8” GPS tablets valued at approximately $1,800.
On Monday, Statesville police investigators located the vehicle utilized in both crimes, police said.
Investigators went to a residence on Wilson Street, where they found Tolliver and Wingfield, authorities said. They were taken into custody without incident.
Investigators seized four Garmin 8” GPS tablets at this location and determined the four Garmin tablets are not the property of Love’s Travel Stop. The suspects told investigators the tablets were stolen from stores in other areas, police reported. Investigators are currently contacting other agencies inquiring about similar crimes in their areas.