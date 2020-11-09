Painter Leandro Manzo to host new exhibit at Merino Mill in Mooresville

In “Leandro Manzo: Origen,” you can see artworks from small format to huge canvases, many of which have never been exhibited before, and you will be able to tour The Painter's Kitchen, where some of these works have been produced.

"My work is intended to make you feel the miracle of life and the beauty of feeling it intensely," Manzo says. "What interests me most in art is the elaboration of certain philosophical ideas, made into painting."

The release shared that the exhibit features a new series of paintings, "Where does life come from, and where does it go…" It also includes highlights from Manzo's "Pacific to the Atlantic" watercolor series, "Requiem in White and Black" series, and "Taming the Bull" series.”

Manzo created the watercolor series while sailing from the Pacific Ocean to the Atlantic Ocean. The landscape and natural world inspired him, from the endless Panama rains to the white sands of the San Blas Islands.

The Requiem series looks at "the questions we all ask ourselves about who we are, about life and death, and the belief in immortality of the soul," Manzo says. The series is the backbone of Manzo's work, started in 2004 with paper and ink, eventually leading to huge canvases.