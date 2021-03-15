Painted Saint staying in the lines after a year of pandemic

Over the five years since Holden Welch took over Painted Saint Tattoo there was a steady stream of clients made their way through the doors. Depending on the tattoos they wanted, anywhere from 12 and 30 clients, and often their friends came inside the shop.
However, like nearly every other business 12 months ago, that all came to a stop when COVID-19 triggered executive orders in North Carolina and other lockdowns around the world as governments looked to control the pandemic.
"I was already sick, I think I had the flu or something and had been out of work for a few days, and the next thing I know I'm getting text messages and stuff, saying 'Hey, everything is shutting down on Friday,' Welch said. "So I turn on the news and saw the governor and was like "Oh..."
The tattoo shop on Broad Street would shut down for more than two months as Gov. Roy Cooper's executive orders put things on hold.
"I was super nervous. I was a wreck. Every day I was waking up like you've got two months, no work, no income coming in from the shop. I didn't know if I was going to have to close the doors or if I could make it work, It was a little rough at first," Welch said. He said he and his wife adjusted their budget to adapt, but they didn't know for sure when that would end.
But finally, at the end of June, Painted Saint reopened.
"Surprisingly, it was like nothing changed. It was a really big relief," Welch said, at least when it came to the flow of people looking to put some ink on their skin. He said the nature of the work, with having appointments and working one-on-one with a customer, has allowed Painted Saint to have some relative sense of normalcy when it comes to the number of clients,
However, there now different protocols for how those people would get their tattoos.
Masks were a must, and luckily for Painted Saint, the cleaning supplies they already used were approved for use against COVID-19 by the health department. The bigger change for Welch and Painted Saint was no longer having the same social elements of the tattoo experience. Welch said previously clients might drop in an hour ahead of time with friends to hangout.
Now, clients show up about five minutes ahead of time and it's only the artist, the human canvas, and one other person at most in the room.
"It's a little more client now because no one is hanging out with us," Welch said. "A lot of my clients have become my friends over the years and they would come to hang out and see how I was doing. Now I don't see them, only when they have appointments."
Welch said he has a health condition that puts him at a higher risk, so these changes were more than just to make his customers happy, it was to keep himself as safe as reasonably possible.
However, as the health department and other government entities begin to ease restrictions, Welch plans to do the same, but maybe not all at once.
"This whole pandemic has really made me understand.. that there are things that could happen that could put your life in jeopardy that you would never think about," Welch said. "I'm not in a giant rush to just let everything be back to normal and be relaxed, but we'll get here."
