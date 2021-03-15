Painted Saint staying in the lines after a year of pandemic

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Surprisingly, it was like nothing changed. It was a really big relief," Welch said, at least when it came to the flow of people looking to put some ink on their skin. He said the nature of the work, with having appointments and working one-on-one with a customer, has allowed Painted Saint to have some relative sense of normalcy when it comes to the number of clients,

However, there now different protocols for how those people would get their tattoos.

Masks were a must, and luckily for Painted Saint, the cleaning supplies they already used were approved for use against COVID-19 by the health department. The bigger change for Welch and Painted Saint was no longer having the same social elements of the tattoo experience. Welch said previously clients might drop in an hour ahead of time with friends to hangout.

Now, clients show up about five minutes ahead of time and it's only the artist, the human canvas, and one other person at most in the room.

"It's a little more client now because no one is hanging out with us," Welch said. "A lot of my clients have become my friends over the years and they would come to hang out and see how I was doing. Now I don't see them, only when they have appointments."