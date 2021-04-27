Pack #173 competes in Cub Scout Olympics

Cub Scout Pack No. 173 in Mt. Mourne held its annual Cub Scout Olympics recently at Fair View United Methodist Church.

The Cub Scouts participated by age group in eight events, including softball throw, broomstick throw (javelin), push-ups, sit-ups, 50-yard dash, running long jump, standing long jump and football kick. Ribbons were given for first, second and third place in each event for each age group.

Overall medal winners in the 5- and 6-year-old age group were gold, Lucy Coyle and silver, Mason Earley. In the 7-and 8-year-old group were gold, Cooper Coyle; silver, Chance Vennemann and bronze, Kaitlyn MacPeek.

For the 9-year-old winners were gold, Carson Brumfield; silver, Culley James and bronze, Dominic Pugliese.

In the fourth age group for the 10- and 11-year-olds were gold, Luke McClelland; silver, Ethan Crane and bronze, Connor MacPeek.

Others participants were Norah McClelland, Riley Earley, RJ Danner and Tanner Opekun. All 15 Scouts participating in the Olympics were presented an “I Did My Best” ribbon.

Gold medal winners will advance on to further compete in the Gemstone District (Iredell County) Cub Scout Olympics on Saturday, May 8 with gold medal winners from other Cub Scout Packs throughout the county.

Pack No. 173 is sponsored by Centre Presbyterian Church and Fair View United Methodist Church. The Cubmaster of the pack is John McClelland.