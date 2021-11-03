Oxsher 'humbled' by support in his Troutman Town Council win

Jerry Oxsher said it was a bit surreal to see his own name on the ballot in Troutman and vote for himself. But he was far from the only one who voted for himself as he proved to be the most popular town council candidate on Tuesday.
“It was very surprising. I was just hoping to potentially get a job. I did not think that I would garner the most votes. It’s a bit humbling, so it was an exciting night,” Oxsher said.
Oxsher garnered 22.14% of the 777 ballots cast to earn himself a seat along with incumbents Paul Henkel with 21.88% and Felina Lyons Harris with 20.21%. Sally Williams lost her seat in the at-large race with only 16.34% of the vote. Tonya Bartlett was chosen on 18.53% of the town’s ballots and finished fourth, ahead of Williams. Results are unofficial until next Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Oxsher said it was a surprise to beat out an incumbent with only a municipal race on the ballot.
But now comes the hard part: Actually serving on the town council.
Oxsher said going door-to-door while campaigning helped him understand the town better, something he said he would have appreciated win or lose. Oxsher said he plans to get to know his fellow council members and the town staff better ahead of being sworn in during the town’s December town council meeting.
Once sworn in, he said he plans to advocate for the things he heard the most about while campaigning, which is managing the town growth and traffic issues.
“They are, I believe, rightfully concerned with the current traffic situation that we have, as far as how our roads are managed both by the town and by the state. I believe that one I’ll inherit as a council member, as well as the growth that we’re experiencing both on the residential and commercial sides, which of course plays hand-in-hand with the current traffic situation,” Oxsher said. “I’ll definitely have to jump in with both feet and try and help council and help staff solve some of these issues the best way possible.”
Harris reflects on win
Being chosen to serve on the Troutman Town Council isn’t new to Harris, but the councilwoman said it was a very different experience to be chosen by voters after being appointed in her last term.
“Last night was surreal for me. It is one thing to be appointed but it feels totally different to be elected. This means enough people in my hometown trust that I will make the good decisions that will make our town even greater than it is,” Harris said. “This means a lot to me and I do not, in no way, form or fashion, take this lightly. Some may run for popularity or for the title but I do it because I love my town. I want to give my all to the town that we grew up in and where my husband and I are raising our children.”
“I am focusing on these four years for now. I will think about the next term as the time nears.”
In other races decided Tuesday:
Love Valley mayor
Dannie Johnston won the race for Love Valley’s mayor with 21 ballots (35.59%) cast for him, followed by Mark Loden with 10 (16.95%) and Phillip L. Baity with 2 (3.39%), while write-in candidates took in 26 votes in total, 44.07% of the vote.
Love Valley Commissioner
The five seats were up for grabs in the commissioner’s race in Love Valley with Wendy Benfield leading the way with 49 votes (19.44%), followed by Timothy Meadows with 37 (14.68%), Randy Ladd with 36 (14.29%) Randy Lackey with 31 (12.30%), and Tori Barker and Linda Chase, each with 29 (11.51%). Benfield, Meadows, Ladd and Barker were incumbents.
Behind them was Gary K. Mayfield with 15 (5.95%) while write-in candidates had 26 ballots (10.32%) cast for them.
Unopposed Harmony candidates win again
Lee Matney remained the mayor of Harmony with 94.29% of the 35 votes cast in the town while
Scotty Harris (28.33%), N. Sankey (Buddy) Gaither (26.67%), Doug Galliher (25.83%) and Julia Clanton (17.50%) won their seats against write-in challengers that took in 1.67% of the remaining votes.
