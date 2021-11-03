Oxsher 'humbled' by support in his Troutman Town Council win

“They are, I believe, rightfully concerned with the current traffic situation that we have, as far as how our roads are managed both by the town and by the state. I believe that one I’ll inherit as a council member, as well as the growth that we’re experiencing both on the residential and commercial sides, which of course plays hand-in-hand with the current traffic situation,” Oxsher said. “I’ll definitely have to jump in with both feet and try and help council and help staff solve some of these issues the best way possible.”

Harris reflects on win

Being chosen to serve on the Troutman Town Council isn’t new to Harris, but the councilwoman said it was a very different experience to be chosen by voters after being appointed in her last term.

“Last night was surreal for me. It is one thing to be appointed but it feels totally different to be elected. This means enough people in my hometown trust that I will make the good decisions that will make our town even greater than it is,” Harris said. “This means a lot to me and I do not, in no way, form or fashion, take this lightly. Some may run for popularity or for the title but I do it because I love my town. I want to give my all to the town that we grew up in and where my husband and I are raising our children.”