Overturned truck in median on Interstate 77 causing slow traffic in both directions

One lane of Interstate 77 south is shut down due to an overturned dump truck near the 47 mile marker.
The truck overturned into the median.
Emergency crews from Troutman, Statesville and Shepherds fire departments, along with Iredell EMS and the Iredell County Rescue Squad, were dispatched to the crash.
Authorities are reporting minor injuries.
Slow traffic conditions are being reported in both the north and southbound lanes.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.